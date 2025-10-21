Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana

AZERBAIJAN, October 21 - On October 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Astana.

Welcoming President Ilham Aliyev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said:

- Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, it is a great honor and pleasure for me to welcome you on an official state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is a very important event from the perspective of further strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries. Without any exaggeration, it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations. Therefore, for us, this represents a major priority — I am referring to the development of multifaceted cooperation with your country. Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world. For us, fostering both economic and trade-economic cooperation — not to mention advancing our political partnership — is an urgent and highly important task.

I welcome you to our country.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Thank you, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich.

First and foremost, I would like to thank you for the invitation to visit fraternal Kazakhstan on a state visit, as well as for your hospitality. Thank you for your kind words about Azerbaijan. We share the same sentiments toward the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

We also rejoice in the successes of the fraternal country under your leadership, both in socio-economic development and in strengthening its international positions. Today, Kazakhstan demonstrates a high level of development. The country ensures socio-political stability, and its economy is self-sufficient. We observe with great interest the reforms you are implementing and fully support your course toward modernizing the country and enhancing its potential.

Regarding our bilateral relations, you noted their strategic and allied nature. We are focused on strengthening interaction across all areas.

Today, as part of our negotiations, as well as during the session of the Supreme Interstate Council, we will once again review the extensive agenda and, naturally, outline further steps to strengthen our partnership.

Thank you once again.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Thank you.