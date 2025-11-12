Jacobsen Massage Zuerich Opens a New Location at Schaffhauserplatz

Zürich, Switzerland – Jacobsen Massage Zuerich, one of the city’s most established and trusted massage and holistic therapy practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new location at Rothstrasse 54, 8057 Zuerich, in the vibrant district around Schaffhauserplatz.

The new premises expand the practice’s presence in Zuerich, offering clients a serene and easily accessible space to experience professional massage and therapeutic treatments. Just steps from the tram lines 7, 11, 14 and 15, and well-connected by public transport, the new location reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making high-quality bodywork and holistic care available to more people across the city.

Inside the new studio, clients are welcomed into a calm, modern environment designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing. The space combines contemporary design with a soothing atmosphere, allowing every visit to become a moment of pause from the fast rhythm of everyday life.

Jacobsen Massage has built its reputation on offering individualized treatments that merge therapeutic precision with intuitive touch. Services at the new Schaffhauserplatz location include classic and medical massage, sports and pregnancy massage, as well as foot reflexology, Ayurveda treatments, craniosacral therapy, and methods rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine such as acupuncture, cupping, Tuina and Gua Sha. All treatments are performed by certified therapists with years of experience and a holistic understanding of the body.

With the new Schaffhauserplatz venue, Jacobsen Massage Zuerich continues to strengthen its presence in Zuerich and to serve a growing clientele who value not only physical relief but also a moment of reconnection with themselves.

Appointments can be booked easily online at www.jacobsen-massage.ch, by phone at +41 76 269 36 78 or via email at contact@jacobsen-massage.ch.

About Jacobsen Massage Zuerich

Founded in 2013, Jacobsen Massage Zuerich offers a wide range of massage and holistic therapy services in Zuerich. Known for its personal approach, experienced therapists, and focus on wellbeing, the practice has become a trusted destination for both therapeutic and relaxation-oriented treatments.

Jacobsen Massage Zuerich currently welcomes clients at two locations:

Beckenhofstrasse 1, 8006 Zuerich (Beckenhof)

Rothstrasse 54, 8057 Zuerich (Schaffhauserplatz)

Rothstrasse 54

Zurich

Kanton Zurich

Switzerland

+41449742574

https://www.jacobsen-massage.ch/

