The Plymouth House Partners with Modern Assistance Program to Expand Substance Use and Mental Health Treatment Services Across New England

PLYMOUTH, NH — The Plymouth House, a leading substance use and mental health treatment facility, today announced a strategic partnership with Modern Assistance Program, a well-established provider of behavioral health services and employee assistance programs (EAP) throughout New England. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of accessible, high-quality treatment options for individuals seeking recovery services in the region.

About the Partnership

The alliance between The Plymouth House and Modern Assistance Program creates a comprehensive continuum of care designed to address the growing need for substance use and mental health treatment services across New England. By combining resources, expertise, and geographic reach, the partnership will enable seamless referrals, enhanced treatment protocols, and greater accessibility for individuals in need of support.

Benefits to New England Communities

This partnership delivers several key advantages to individuals seeking treatment:

Comprehensive Care Coordination : Integrated care planning between both organizations ensures clients receive appropriate levels of care throughout their recovery journey

Insurance Navigation Support: Combined resources provide enhanced assistance with insurance verification and utilization

About The Plymouth House

The Plymouth House, a Guardian Recovery facility, is a premier substance use and mental health treatment facility providing evidence-based care in a supportive, healing environment. With a focus on personalized treatment plans and holistic approaches to recovery, The Plymouth House has established itself as a trusted provider of addiction treatment services in New Hampshire.

About Modern Assistance Program

Modern Assistance Program serves the New England area with comprehensive behavioral health services, specializing in assessment, referral, and coordination of care for individuals facing substance use and mental health challenges. Modern Assistance Program’s extensive network and community connections make it a valuable resource for those seeking treatment options.

Contact Information

For more information about this partnership or to inquire about services:

The Plymouth House

446 Main St., Plymouth, NH 03264

(603) 707-4496

Info@theplymouthouse.com

https://www.theplymouthhouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

