Mis-Sold Car Finance in Focus: Reclaim247 Reports Rise in PCP Claims

UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 500,000 claimants represented, Reclaim247 is helping drivers ask the right questions about their car finance for the first time, even if the deal was signed years ago.Manchester, UK – October 21, 2025 – Years after their car keys were handed over, many UK drivers are taking a fresh look at how their vehicle finance was structured. A growing number are learning they may have been affected by mis-sold car finance, and are now checking if they could be owed compensation.Reclaim247, recognised by many as one of the best PCP claims management companies in the UK, has seen increased demand from drivers seeking answers. The company attributes this shift to updated FCA guidance, growing media attention, and word-of-mouth stories from customers who have had similar experiences.“For a long time, people assumed their finance deal was just how things worked,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “Now they’re realising that those terms might not have been fair and they want to understand what actually happened.”Why PCP Claims Are Now Front and CentreIn 2025, the rise in PCP claims continues to grow. These apply to Personal Contract Purchase agreements that may have involved unclear interest rates, high balloon payments, or hidden commissions. Many drivers were never told that brokers could increase their interest rate to earn higher commission.The Financial Conduct Authority has outlined three types of car finance claims that could fall within its proposed redress scheme:Discretionary Commission Arrangements where a broker raised interest rates for extra commissionUnfairly High Commission where commission was disproportionately large compared to the loanContractually Tied Arrangements where customers were only offered one lender, despite being told it was a comparisonEven if the car has been sold or the finance ended years ago, the agreement may still be eligible for review.No Paperwork Needed to StartReclaim247 removes the common roadblocks that stop people from exploring their options. Drivers do not need to remember who financed their vehicle or dig out old documents. All that is needed to begin a check is a name, address and date of birth.If the system identifies a potential mis-sold car finance case, the customer is matched with a regulated legal partner. That person becomes their case handler and provides direct support throughout the process.Using Reclaim247’s secure digital portal, customers can:Track their claim progressUpload documents (if available)Speak directly to their case handlerThe service is free to start. A success fee is only charged if compensation is successfully recovered.Taking Action Is Easier Than You ThinkIf you financed a vehicle between 6 April 2007 and 1 November 2024, and you are unsure whether you were given clear and fair information, Reclaim247 can help you explore your options. Whether it is a traditional hire purchase or a more complex PCP claim, it only takes a minute to begin checking.Visit www.Reclaim247.co.uk to start your free eligibility check today.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK claims management company specialising in car finance claims, including PCP claims linked to mis-sold car finance. The company has supported over 500,000 claimants using its fast and simple eligibility checker, which works without paperwork or lender details. With a no win, no fee approach and a focus on clarity and customer care, Reclaim247 continues to be a trusted platform for everyday drivers who want to understand their finance agreements and take informed action.

