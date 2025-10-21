SCODIX LAUNCHES SCODIX LUXE: REDEFINING LUXURY EMBELLISHMENTS WITH EXPANDED SUBSTRATE OPTIONS

Scodix Luxe Scodix Luxe Scodix logo

Scodix Luxe is the 17th Application for Scodix’s Cutting-Edge Digital Embellishment Presses, Introducing Premium, Speciality, and Luxurious Substrates

Scodix Ltd (TASE:SCDX)

Scodix Luxe is a game-changer. By supporting these luxurious, speciality substrates, our 17th application unlocks endless possibilities and new creative opportunities for printers and publishers.” — Scodix CEO Eli Grinberg

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scodix, the provider of the world's most advanced digital embellishment solutions for the printing industry, today announced the launch of Scodix Luxe, the 17th application in its portfolio. Scodix Luxe redefines luxury embellishments by introducing support for a carefully selected collection of premium, speciality, and luxurious substrates with unique qualities, textures, and distinctive characteristics.

The new application allows designers, printers and publishers to utilise their Scodix equipment to digitally embellish high-end materials, including leather, linen, silk, natural organic materials, and canvas. This capability is ideal for luxury packaging, publishing, books, diaries, and additional high-end print segments.

"Scodix Luxe is a game-changer for the premium printing market," said Eli Grinberg, CEO, Scodix. "By validating and supporting these luxurious, speciality substrates, our 17th application unlocks endless possibilities and new creative opportunities for designers, printers and publishers. Scodix Luxe empowers our customers to enter new high-value segments and create products with unprecedented tactile and visual richness, ultimately helping them deliver more captivating and profitable work."

Unprecedented Flexibility and Creativity on a Single Press

Scodix continues to lead the digital embellishment industry by offering an unprecedented selection of 17 different applications that work seamlessly on a single Scodix digital enhancement press. With these 17 applications, and the new possibilities unlocked by Scodix Luxe, printers and publishers can deliver highly differentiated premium products in-house, eliminating the costs and complexities of traditional analogue embellishments.

Every Scodix application serves as a powerful, high-quality, and cost-effective replacement for traditional analogue methods. Never-before-seen designs can now be easily produced using different combinations of applications, such as Scodix Sense™, Scodix Foil™, and many other variations. The unique ability to print any of these applications and their combinations on a single press provides an unparalleled competitive advantage.

Enhanced Versatility for Premium Substrates

The launch of Scodix Luxe is supported by key partnerships and technology enhancements:

• Premium Substrate Partners: Scodix is already working with partners like GMUND paper, Winter & Company, Fedrigoni Special Papers, and Castelli Milano 1938 to expand the range of compatible, high-quality substrates.

• MLE Technology: The existing Multi-layer Enhancement (MLE) process, available on the Scodix Ultra 2500 Series and Ultra 6500 Series presses, enables unique direct embellishment on an expanded selection of premium, uncoated substrates. The process applies multiple Scodix layers in a single pass, ensuring rich, vibrant effects and smooth texture. The first layer acts as a selective micro-coating primer on uncoated substrates, preparing the surface for subsequent embellishments like Scodix Foil™ or Scodix Sense™.

• SHD™ Technology: The Scodix Ultra SHD 6500, for example, allows for enhanced print options, including intricate embellishments on B1 formats. SHD™ technology ensures precise polymer placement and sharp borders for detailed designs, including fine lines, intricate patterns, small text, and large flat foiling.

This expanded substrate flexibility is supported across the Scodix models, accommodating both coated and uncoated sheets, and a range of media weights—both thin and thick—to provide ultimate project flexibility.

Scodix will be showcasing Scodix Luxe at booth 5424 at PRINTING United Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida, which will take place on October 22-24, 2025.

