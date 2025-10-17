Scodix Launches State-of-the-Art Experience Centre in Düsseldorf

Scodix Experience Centre in Düsseldorf Scodix Experience Centre in Düsseldorf team

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scodix, the provider of the world's most advanced digital embellishment solutions for the printing industry, today announced the launch of its new Experience Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany. The new creative hub will serve as a permanent European demonstration and innovation facility for customers and partners, solidifying Scodix’s commitment to transforming the digital enhancement industry.

The launch of the Düsseldorf Centre, located at Ikarusstraße 7, 40474, Düsseldorf, Germany, marks a significant milestone for the company, which has led the digital enhancement segment since its founding in 2007.

"The Düsseldorf Experience Centre is more than a showroom; it's a hub of innovation that brings the future of print embellishment to our customers," said Scodix CEO Eli Grinberg. "It's a place where brands and printers can truly understand the transformative power of our technology to create differentiated, high-value applications and use it for trainings, events, and special innovation days."

The Experience Centre will give visitors an up-close look at the company’s flagship digital embellishment presses in action, showcasing the precision and versatility of the Scodix platform.

Key Presses on Display:

• Scodix Ultra 6500 SHD Digital Enhancement Press

Technology in Action: Visitors will experience live demonstrations of Scodix’s proprietary technologies, which deliver over 16 applications and new substrates and allow brands complete creative freedom:

• Smart High-Definition (SHD) Technology: This allows brands and printers the freedom to embellish virtually any design, specializing in fine lines, intricate details, patterns, tiny text, and large surface flat foiling.

• Scodix Multi-Layer Embellishment (MLE): This unique feature enables printers to add multiple, highly tactile layers to their designs, delivering unmatched depth and texture in a single pass.

The centre is designed to be a focal point for unveiling groundbreaking new applications. At the private launch events held in mid-October, the company showcased its 17th groundbreaking application – which will be formally launched later this month.

About Scodix

Scodix Ltd. is the world leader in digital embellishments, with over 400 customers worldwide. Since its founding in 2007, Scodix has transformed the digital embellishment industry. The Scodix Ultra series offers a range of embellishment applications, including foil, varnish, and 3D embossing, all from a single platform. Scodix is committed to sustainability and innovation, offering certified recyclable and minimal environmental impact solutions. https://scodix.com/

