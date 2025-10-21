Debut Novel The Shadow Called William by Orlando R. Zapata Explores Family, Faith, and Resilience Across Generations

Meet the Author The Shadow Called William Books Sphere LLC

SOUTHAMPTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-time author Orlando R. Zapata has released The Shadow Called William, a historical and spiritual novel that traces the life of a boy growing up in the shadow of war and personal loss. Drawing from themes of resilience, family ties, and enduring faith, the book offers a poignant exploration of how individuals confront hardship and search for truth.Born in Colombia, South America, and now a U.S. citizen, Zapata began writing The Shadow Called William many years ago. He waited to publish until he found a publishing team that aligned with his vision. In partnership with Books Sphere Publishing, his manuscript was carefully edited, formatted, and prepared for international distribution.“William’s journey is not just a personal one,” Zapata said. “It reflects what many families experience; uncertainty, struggle, but also the possibility of hope.”A Story Spanning ContinentsAt the heart of The Shadow Called William is William, a boy raised by his mother after his father mysteriously disappears. His childhood in a modest South American village eventually gives way to adulthood shaped by post-war Europe. Alongside the historical setting runs a spiritual current: visions and symbols that suggest unseen guidance, challenging William to seek meaning beyond the visible world.The novel balances history with elements of magical realism, allowing readers to encounter both the weight of real-world struggles and the possibility of transcendent hope. Early reviewers have highlighted the book’s emotional depth and literary tone, noting its appeal for readers who appreciate reflective, character-driven fiction.From Manuscript to PublicationZapata’s path to publication was one of patience. When he approached Books Sphere Publishing, his manuscript had been written but not refined. The company collaborated with him to edit the text, design a cover using a font Zapata personally selected, and prepare both print and digital editions for release.“Every step required precision,” said Sophia, co-founder of Books Sphere. “Orlando entrusted us with a very personal story, and our role was to ensure that the book reached readers in a way that honored his vision.”Global Access Through IngramSparkWith distribution handled through IngramSpark, The Shadow Called William is available in multiple formats worldwide. Readers can order it through major outlets such as Amazon Barnes & Noble , Apple Books, Kobo, and independent bookstores connected to Ingram’s network. Libraries also have the ability to order the title, broadening its reach to diverse audiences.• Paperback Edition: 6" x 9", 250 pages, matte finish• eBook Edition: Available on Kindle, Kobo, Apple Books, and additional platformsReception and Early ImpressionsAlthough only recently released, the book has begun to gather attention from early readers. Several advance reviews praise its narrative voice and its focus on themes that resonate universally.One early reader commented:“Amazing from cover to cover! The characters become your friends and family. I felt as if I were walking in step with William. A riveting story that celebrates life and passion. Just riveting! It's a must read.”About the AuthorOrlando R. Zapata was born in Colombia, South America, and is now a U.S. citizen. He has long been passionate about storytelling, particularly stories that explore how families endure adversity and how individuals find light in difficult circumstances. The Shadow Called William is his debut novel, representing years of creative work and careful preparation for publication.About Books SphereBooks Sphere is a full-service author support company offering editing, design, publishing, and distribution services. The company specializes in helping authors bring manuscripts to market with professionalism and attention to detail.AvailabilityThe Shadow Called William is now available internationally in both print and digital formats through major booksellers and distributors.Press ContactMedia Inquiries / Review Copies:

