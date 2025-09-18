Author, Dr. Sean Patrick Page Releases Controversial and Thought-Provoking Fiction Debut: The Devil’s Memoir

The First Look of The Devil's Memoir: Sex, Smoke and Scripture Overview of The Devil's Memoir Meet the Author

Dr. Sean Patrick Page’s “A Devil’s Memoir” Takes Readers to the Edge of Faith, Fear, and Fate.

The voice of the Devil is raw, unapologetic & darkly hilarious. Every chapter dares you to keep going, and by the end, I was questioning everything I thought I knew about morality and divine justice.” — Reader

ELKHORN, NE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sean Patrick Page , a respected former OB/GYN with over three decades of service in women’s healthcare, has released his debut novel, The Devil’s Memoir: Sex, Smoke and Scripture, a bold and genre-defying work of fiction that challenges conventional notions of morality, divinity, and belief.Blending theological inquiry with dark satire and speculative fiction, The Devil’s Memoir offers a provocative twist: what if the Devil himself told his side of the story?The novel introduces readers to Mary MacNamara, a woman whose life is thrown into chaos following what should have been a routine visit to a fertility clinic. Her encounter with a mysterious and charismatic doctor known as “Old Nick” pulls her into a shadowy world where science, sin, and scripture collide. Layered within the narrative is the voice of the Devil himself—sarcastic, sharp, and uncomfortably self-aware—delivering a fictional confessional that challenges readers to reevaluate their assumptions about good, evil, and everything in between.“I wrote this book because I started asking myself harder questions after my accident,” said Page. “Questions about fate, redemption, and who controls the narrative of good versus evil. Fiction gave me the freedom to explore them honestly—even through the voice of someone we’re not supposed to sympathize with.”A Story Born from SurvivalThe idea for the novel was sparked by Page’s own real-life trauma. In 2021, he survived a near-fatal car accident that ended his medical career and nearly ended his life. Following a period of intense physical and emotional recovery, he began writing—initially as a personal outlet—only to discover a dormant creative voice and a story that demanded to be told.That story evolved into The Devil’s Memoir, a book that has already begun gaining traction across platforms such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, where it’s earning praise for its daring voice and literary ambition.What Readers Are Saying:Early reviews reflect a mixture of admiration, shock, and reflection:“There were moments I wanted to toss the book across the room—and yet I couldn’t stop reading. The Devil telling his side of the story? Blasphemous, maybe. But unforgettable.”“It’s profane, it’s graphic, and it’s deeply unsettling in places. But it’s also brilliant. The writing is fearless.”While certainly not for the faint of heart, The Devil’s Memoir is drawing attention for its fearless blend of historical references, dark comedy, and theological confrontation.Availability and Distribution:The novel is now available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, with global print and wholesale distribution via IngramSpark launching shortly. Signed copies are also being made available for independent bookstores and book bloggers.About the Author:Dr. Sean Patrick Page spent over 32 years serving patients as a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist in Nebraska. Known for his compassion and professionalism, he helped deliver thousands of babies during his career. After surviving a traumatic car accident that forced early retirement, Page turned to fiction writing as a form of healing and introspection. The Devil’s Memoir is his first published novel.

