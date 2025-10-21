Century Mark: Raleigh Jantize Area Developer Awards His 100th Franchise

Milestone underscores the scalability of Jantize America’s Area Developer model and its appeal to executive-level franchise investors.

When Robert Chess became the Area Developer for Jantize America in Raleigh, North Carolina, he knew the market held promise. What he didn’t anticipate was how far that potential would take him.

This month, Chess awarded his 100th franchise, placing Raleigh among the most successful territories in the Jantize system.

The milestone is more than a personal win, it stands as tangible proof of the strength and scalability of Jantize’s Area Developer model. The Area developer like Robert becomes a franchisor!

A Rare Milestone in Franchising

Across the United States, franchising continues to be a major economic force, with more than 800,000 franchise establishments spanning industries from food to fitness to business services. Yet very few brands ever reach the 100-unit mark. For a single territory under one Area Developer to achieve that level of growth is almost unheard of. Many franchisors aspire to reach those numbers across their entire national footprint, let alone within a single market.

Within the broader facility services sector, the achievement stands out even more. Robert’s success doesn’t come from providing the services directly, but from awarding and mentoring Jantize franchise owners across his territory. Industry research estimates the U.S. facility services market at roughly $78 billion in 2023, with other analyses valuing it at up to $97.6 billion in 2022, depending on methodology. The sector remains highly fragmented, with the largest provider holding only a low single-digit market share, leaving vast room for growth and innovation.

Demand for cleaning and facility services continues to rise steadily, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting modest employment growth in the sector over the next decade. That one metropolitan area now supports 100 Jantize franchises underscores both Chess’s leadership and the enduring scalability of the model itself.

Building More Than a Business

Robert started his Raleigh operation with just a handful of franchisees and a story that perfectly captures the Jantize philosophy.

He recalls opening his first business bank account when the bank president’s wife was exploring franchise opportunities. She became intrigued by the Jantize America model and soon signed on as his very first franchisee.

Later, while purchasing office furniture, the store owner asked what kind of business he was starting. When Robert replied “janitorial,” they asked him for a quote. Seventeen years later, that same business remains a loyal Jantize client, still serviced by that very first franchisee.

From the beginning, Chess focused on building a business community, not just a business. His revenue does not come from cleaning accounts; it comes from awarding new franchises and collecting ongoing royalties from the successful businesses he has helped launch. As an Area Developer, he is not paying royalties; he is creating them as a franchisor within his territory.

“Helping people become business owners is what I love most,” Chess says. “I’ve worked with other franchise systems before, but Jantize’s support is unmatched.”

That focus on people, empowering franchisees to succeed and building long-term client relationships, has been central to Raleigh’s sustained success.

Why the Area Developer Model Works

The Jantize Area Developer model stands apart from traditional franchising. Instead of operating a single unit, Area Developers like Chess recruit, mentor, and support dozens of franchisees within an exclusive territory. This structure enables growth on multiple levels:

- Developers earn ongoing income as franchisees expand their businesses.

- Franchise owners gain independence with robust systems and brand support.

- Clients receive the consistency and professionalism of a national brand backed by local ownership.

The model is inherently scalable and resilient as cleaning and facility services remain essential regardless of economic conditions.

Reaching 100 franchisees demonstrates what’s possible when strong leadership meets a proven, community-driven framework.

A Signal for What’s Possible

For those exploring Area Developer opportunities, milestones like this serve as more than inspiration, they signal what’s possible when market demand, committed leadership, and a proven system align.

What Robert Chess has achieved in Raleigh is not just a local success story, it’s a clear signal of the potential waiting in markets across the country. With the right structure and the right leader, growth truly has no ceiling.

About Jantize America

Jantize America is a commercial cleaning franchise built on a unique Area Developer model that empowers entrepreneurs to build lasting business communities while meeting the essential need for facility services.

Qualified candidates and franchise brokers can learn more or request information about available territories at Jantize.com.

