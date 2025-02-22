Jantize America Honored as One of Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500 Companies

Jantize America ranks #305 in Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500, recognized for growth, franchise success, and leadership in commercial cleaning.

CHARLOTTE , CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jantize America is proud to announce its inclusion in Entrepreneur’s 46th Annual Franchise 500, a prestigious recognition that celebrates the top franchise brands worldwide. This honor solidifies Jantize America’s reputation as a leader in franchise opportunities. Not only did Jantize America make the list, but its ranking surged from #459 last year to #305 this year, highlighting its continued growth and industry impact!

Placement in the 2025 Franchise 500 reflects Jantize America’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and franchisee success. With the 2025 rankings being the most competitive to date, this achievement highlights Jantize’s strength in delivering unparalleled value to both its customers and franchise partners.

“We are thrilled to be ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500,” said Paul Dorsey, majority shareholder of Jantize America. “This honor underscores the hard work and dedication of our franchisees, area developers, and corporate team who uphold Jantize’s mission of providing top-tier commercial cleaning solutions across the nation. It also demonstrates the strength of our proven franchise model and our focus on empowering entrepreneurs to build successful businesses.”

Recognized as the premier franchise ranking for over four decades, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 evaluates franchise systems based on a rigorous set of criteria, including financial strength and stability, unit growth, and brand power. Being included in this elite list offers Jantize America an opportunity to reach Entrepreneur’s 3.8 million readers who will have the chance to learn more about the proven business model Jantize offers our Master and Unit Franchises.

Jantize America’s inclusion in the 2025 Franchise 500 showcases its commitment to supporting franchise owners while delivering exceptional cleaning services to businesses nationwide. This ranking serves as a testament to the brand’s unwavering focus on growth, community impact, and industry leadership.

As Jantize America continues to expand its franchise network, the company remains dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial success and providing best-in-class support to franchisees. With an increasing demand for reliable commercial cleaning services, Jantize is poised to lead the industry into a new era of growth and innovation.

For more information about Jantize America and franchise opportunities, visit www.jantizefranchise.com.



