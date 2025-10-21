Juro launches first-of-its-kind CLM integration with ChatGPT

Summarise & analyse contracts without leaving ChatGPT. ChatGPT can write templates based on your existing contracts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juro (juro.com), the intelligent contracting platform, has launched the first legal tech integration with ChatGPT (OpenAI).

Juro customers can connect their Juro workspace and intelligent contract repository to ChatGPT via model context protocol (MCP). This enables them to ask natural language questions to find information or perform tasks with their contracts.

Customers in beta testing have used ChatGPT to find contracts, identify particular terms, risks or deadlines, and even write new templates based on existing contracts. They can select the model and the mode (for example, Deep Research) in ChatGPT.

MCP connectors are in beta with OpenAI, but Juro has empowered its customer base to try this experimental technology as soon as possible, to realise productivity gains for their businesses.

MCP is a universal standard first built by Anthropic, meaning the technology can subsequently be used to connect Juro to any MCP-compliant large language model.

Juro customer and beta tester Linus Hagman, Head of Legal at Kognity, said:

“Juro’s ChatGPT integration is a true game-changer — it truly redefines how we’ll work with contract data in the future. With Juro accessible via MCP, both I and other business stakeholders can instantly access reliable and actionable contract insights through a simple prompt.”

Juro CEO and co-founder Richard Mabey said:

“Juro has always met our users in the tools in which they already live. According to our State of In-house report 2025, more than 90% of in-house lawyers now use off-the-shelf AI tools, like ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude - so legal tech products need to slot into existing conversational tools. We’re proud to be the first legal tech company to offer this to our customers.”

See a demo video of Juro's integration here: ChatGPT contracts integration

Demo of Juro integration with ChatGPT

