While ChatGPT disclaims legal advice, data shows lawyers can’t adopt AI fast enough

Lawyers are adopting AI to review and manage contracts at an incredible rate.

OpenAI updates terms to distance itself from legal advice, but data from contract platform Juro show AI adoption amongst lawyers jump from 26% to 88% this year

Legal advice has special status, even for ChatGPT, because lawyers are regulated - but for now, the power of AI plus the guardrail of a lawyer is driving faster adoption than we’ve ever seen” — Richard Mabey, CEO & co-founder, Juro

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI adoption data in the legal industry suggests that while OpenAI is cautious about delivering legal advice via ChatGPT, lawyers are adopting AI extremely quickly, indicating wholesale transformation of how legal teams work.

On 29th October, OpenAI updated its terms of use to exclude the “provision of tailored advice that requires a license, such as legal or medical advice, without appropriate involvement by a licensed professional.”

But AI contracting platform Juro’s proprietary user data, revealed today, shows that in the preceding 12 months, AI feature adoption amongst its customer base has grown from 26% to 88%.

While OpenAI is keen to disclaim responsibility for legal advice generated by ChatGPT, lawyers are recognising speed and productivity gains by adopting AI to generate first-draft legal work, which they then review quickly. Although lawyers recognise the risk of AI, they’re willing to trade off perfection for speed.

This ‘lawyer in the loop’ approach allows lawyers safely to benefit from advances in generative AI, whilst honouring professional obligations to their regulators (like the SRA in the UK and state bar associations in the US).

Juro CEO & co-founder, Richard Mabey, said:

“Legal advice has special status, even for ChatGPT, because lawyers are regulated and the consequences of bad advice can be catastrophic. For now, the power of AI plus the guardrail of a lawyer is driving faster adoption than we’ve ever seen. But if large language models continue to improve, a point will come at which lawyers aren’t in the loop at all, for some tasks. What does that mean for access to justice, and regulation of legal services?”

