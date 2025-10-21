MKV Luxury Car Rental Offers 25% Extra Discount and Unlimited KM for Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Fans

MKV Luxury Car Rental MKV Luxury Car Rentals in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The excitement is building as the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 approaches, and MKV Luxury Car Rental is ready to make the experience even more thrilling. To celebrate one of the UAE’s biggest events, MKV is giving all customers a 25% extra discount and unlimited kilometers on luxury and sports car rentals during the race weekend.This special offer is valid from Today to 08 Dec, 2025, and is open to both UAE residents and visitors who want to enjoy the Formula 1 weekend in full luxury style. Whether driving from Dubai to Abu Dhabi or exploring the UAE, MKV’s offer gives customers the freedom to travel as much as they want — with no limits on distance.Feel the Formula 1 Spirit on the RoadsThe Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is known around the world for its speed, excitement, and luxury. MKV Luxury Car Rental is bringing that same feeling to the road with its world-class fleet. Customers can choose from Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, BMW, and Range Rover cars — all kept in perfect condition and ready to deliver a smooth and powerful drive.“Formula 1 is not just a race — it’s an experience,” said an MKV spokesperson. “We want to give our customers the same excitement on the road that they feel at the race track. With our 25% discount and unlimited kilometer offer, anyone can enjoy a true luxury drive across the UAE this Grand Prix season.”The offer allows customers to travel freely between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, explore different landmarks, or simply enjoy cruising the roads without worrying about extra mileage fees.Easy Booking and Full ServiceDuring the Formula 1 week, customers can book their cars directly through MKV’s website, WhatsApp, or phone line and get the 25% extra discount automatically. Cars can be delivered anywhere in the UAE — hotels, homes, or even airports like DXB or DWC.Every booking includes:Unlimited KM – drive anywhere without limitsFree delivery and pickup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi24/7 roadside help and customer supportComprehensive insuranceNo deposit option for approved customersFrom a Lamborghini Huracán on Sheikh Zayed Road to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan arriving at Yas Marina, MKV helps customers travel in true luxury fashion during one of the biggest events of the year.Luxury Made SimpleThe Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is more than a sports event — it’s a celebration of style, entertainment, and the UAE’s love for excellence. MKV Luxury Car Rental is proud to be part of that celebration, offering people from around the world a taste of the high life.Founded in Dubai, MKV has built its name on trust, great service, and top-quality cars. The company’s goal is simple: make luxury car rental easy and enjoyable for everyone. Whether it’s a visitor attending Formula 1 for the first time or a local resident planning a special weekend, MKV provides a car and service that fit every need.“We treat every customer like a VIP,” said the MKV spokesperson. “It’s not just about renting a car — it’s about creating a memory that lasts.”The Perfect Time to Drive in StyleNovember is one of the best times to be in the UAE. The weather is cooler, events are everywhere, and the city is full of energy. With the Formula 1 weekend coming up, MKV’s special offer gives people the perfect reason to upgrade their ride and enjoy every moment in style.The company offers daily, weekend, and weekly rentals — all with clear pricing and no hidden fees. MKV’s 24-hour customer support team helps with bookings, travel advice, and special requests, making the experience completely stress-free.More Than Just a RideDuring the Formula 1 weekend, guests can expect world-class entertainment, concerts, and after-parties in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. MKV wants customers to enjoy every bit of that luxury lifestyle — whether they’re driving a Ferrari along Jumeirah Beach, cruising through Yas Island, or attending a VIP event in a Rolls-Royce.For those who prefer not to drive, MKV also provides chauffeur-driven cars with professional drivers trained for high-end service. It’s the perfect option for guests who want to relax, travel safely, and arrive at events in comfort.How to Book the Formula 1 OfferThe 25% discount and unlimited KM offer is available from Today until Dec 08, 2025. Customers can choose their favorite luxury or sports car and confirm their booking easily.Because demand is very high during the Formula 1 weekend, MKV recommends booking early to secure your favorite car model.About MKV Luxury Car RentalMKV Luxury is a leading car rental company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, offering luxury, sports, and exotic cars with no deposit. MKV is known for its amazing service, premium cars, and simple booking process, making it one of the most trusted names in Dubai’s car rental market.

