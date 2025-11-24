MKV Luxury Car Rental Dubai Celebrates the 54th UAE National Day

MKV Luxury Car Rental MKV Luxury Car Rentals in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MKV Luxury Car Rental, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing premium car rental brands, proudly announces a special National Day offer in celebration of the UAE’s 54th National Day. To honor the spirit of unity and progress, MKV is offering 54% OFF on its signature “MKV Luxury Protect Plan”, allowing customers to enjoy luxury car rental with zero deposit and maximum peace of mind.The MKV Luxury Protect Plan provides customers with enhanced insurance coverage, reduced liability, 24/7 roadside assistance, and complete protection throughout their rental period. This limited-time offer aims to make luxury mobility more accessible for residents, tourists, and UAE National Day travelers.“The UAE’s National Day represents ambition, pride, and innovation — values that reflect MKV’s mission,” said a spokesperson for MKV Luxury Car Rental Without Deposit . “By offering 54% off on the MKV Protect Plan, we want everyone to experience luxury without financial barriers such as high deposits.”Customers can choose from MKV’s premium fleet , including Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Range Rover, Cadillac, and other top-tier brands, all available without any security deposit when the MKV Protect Plan is selected.Key Highlights of the MKV National Day Offer:• 54% OFF on the MKV Protect Plan• Zero Deposit luxury car rentals• Access to Dubai’s most premium fleet of vehicles• Advance booking available through WhatsApp, website , or officeThis National Day, MKV Luxury invites residents and visitors to celebrate the UAE’s achievements in style, comfort, and luxury — all while enjoying unmatched value and convenience. For bookings and inquiries, customers can visit the website or contact the customer support team directly.

