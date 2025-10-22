Seer Robotics by Fan Wu Wins Silver in A' Robotics Awards

Seer Robotics

Fan Wu's Innovative Wheeled Humanoid Robot Recognized for Excellence in Robotics Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of robotics design, has announced Seer Robotics by Fan Wu as a Silver winner in the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Seer Robotics' innovative design within the robotics industry, positioning it as a notable advancement in the field.Seer Robotics' award-winning design directly addresses the growing demand for versatile and intelligent industrial robots capable of relieving humans from intense, risky, and repetitive labor. By incorporating advanced AI technology and multimodal adaptability, Seer Robotics aligns with current industry trends and needs, offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach.The wheeled humanoid robot developed by Seer Robotics stands out for its ability to switch between motion and work modes, enabling autonomous adjustments based on task requirements. In motion mode, the robot can achieve impressive speeds of up to 10 m/s by lowering its posture, while in work mode, it elevates its posture and utilizes the multi-DOF collaboration of its robotic arm, hand, and chassis to effectively perform a wide array of tasks.The recognition bestowed upon Seer Robotics by the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award serves as a motivating force for the brand's team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further advancements in the field of robotics.Team MembersSeer Robotics was designed by Fan Wu, who played a crucial role in the development of this innovative wheeled humanoid robot.Interested parties may learn more at:About Fan WuFan Wu is a talented designer from China who specializes in creating intelligent control and digitalization solutions for industrial logistics. With a focus on developing mobile robot controllers, mobile robots, and associated digital system software, Fan Wu aims to provide end-to-end solutions that help users reduce costs, improve efficiency, and achieve intelligent and digital upgrades.About Shanghai Seer Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.Shanghai Seer Intelligent Technology Corporation is an industrial logistics solution provider that specializes in intelligent control and digitalization. Equipped with world-leading technologies and concepts, the company is well-positioned to tailor intelligent, efficient, reliable, and easy-to-use end-to-end industrial logistics solutions. These solutions encompass mobile robot controllers, mobile robots, and associated digital system software, enabling users to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and achieve intelligent and digital upgrades.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, robotics industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL: https://roboticsawards.com

