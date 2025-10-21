Oraimo by Oraimo Technology Limited Wins Silver in A' Electronics Industry Awards

Oraimo Technology

Innovative Modular Power Station Design Recognized for Excellence in Digital and Electronic Device Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of consumer electronics design, has announced Oraimo Technology Limited as a Silver winner in the Digital and Electronic Device Design category for their innovative work, " Oraimo ". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Oraimo Modular Power Station within the consumer electronics industry, positioning it as a notable example of design excellence.The Oraimo Modular Power Station aligns with current trends in the consumer electronics industry, addressing the growing need for versatile, portable, and user-friendly power solutions. By offering a customizable and expandable design, Oraimo caters to diverse charging scenarios, from personal daily use to professional applications. This innovative approach not only enhances convenience for users but also contributes to reducing resource waste and environmental impact, aligning with the industry's increasing focus on sustainability.What sets Oraimo apart is its modular design, allowing users to select and combine independent, standardized modules to fit their specific needs. Each module, such as the power bank, wireless charger, and light, can function independently or be combined effortlessly using Pogo Pin magnetic connection technology. This ensures stable current transmission without complex cabling or port matching. The modules are crafted from high-strength aerospace-grade alloys, offering exceptional durability and optimized heat dissipation, with a refined, durable finish achieved through precision anodizing technology.The recognition from the A' Electronics Industry Awards serves as a motivation for Oraimo Technology Limited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the consumer electronics industry. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs that prioritize modularity, adaptability, and sustainability, setting new standards for power supply solutions. As Oraimo gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence industry practices and drive further advancements in the field.Oraimo was designed by a talented team including Yenchiu Hsu, Wenhsien Chiang, and the dedicated professionals at Oraimo Technology Limited.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Oraimo Modular Power Station design at:About Oraimo Technology LimitedOraimo Technology Limited is a China-based company specializing in the design, development, production, sales, and brand operation of intelligent terminals with a focus on 3C accessories. The company is committed to becoming the preferred provider of intelligent terminal products and mobile internet services for consumers in emerging markets.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and creativity in the Digital and Electronic Device Design category, based on criteria such as innovation in functionality, integration of technology, user interface design, product aesthetics, material selection, manufacturing efficiency, environmental sustainability, ergonomic design, market relevance, product durability, ease of maintenance, safety measures, cost-effectiveness, social impact, adaptability, product scalability, brand consistency, inclusive design, future-proofing, and cultural sensitivity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Award is a highly esteemed category within the competition, inviting participation from electronic device designers, design firms, companies, manufacturers, and brands in the consumer electronics industry. By recognizing exceptional design capabilities, the A' Design Award aims to contribute to the advancement of the consumer electronics industry and inspire future trends. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by acknowledging and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

