Leopitorca by Sisi Tang Wins Silver in A' Fashion Design Awards

Leopitorca

Innovative Sustainable Sportswear Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury Panel

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fashion design, has announced Leopitorca by Sisi Tang as a Silver winner in the Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design, innovation, and sustainability of Leopitorca, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the fashion industry.Leopitorca's award-winning design showcases the importance of integrating sustainability, functionality, and style in modern sportswear. By pushing the boundaries of traditional skiwear, Leopitorca addresses the growing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance apparel, making it highly relevant to both industry professionals and environmentally conscious consumers.What sets Leopitorca apart is its innovative fusion of avant-garde fashion aesthetics with advanced technical fabrics and sustainable materials. The design incorporates adaptive auxetic fabrics, smart thermal and moisture regulation, and eco-friendly components, resulting in a stylish and functional skiwear collection that prioritizes both athletic performance and environmental responsibility.This recognition from the A' Fashion Design Awards serves as a testament to Sisi Tang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable fashion design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of eco-friendly and high-performance sportswear.Leopitorca was designed by Sisi Tang, who specializes in functional apparel design, integrating aesthetics with unique functionalities to create clothing that enhances the user experience while promoting sustainability.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Leopitorca design at:About Sisi TangSisi Tang is a startup leader and designer based in Hong Kong, China, specializing in functional apparel design. Her work focuses on integrating aesthetics with unique functionalities, creating designs that contribute positively to human needs and future advancements. Tang's innovative approach allows for the development of clothing that is not only practical but also enhances the overall user experience, promoting sustainability and usability in the fashion industry.About Leopitorca Global LimitedLeopitorca Global Limited unites functionality and fashion to pioneer the future of activewear through technological innovation and sustainable design. Driven by a commitment to a low-carbon, eco-friendly lifestyle, Leopitorca aims to become the leading developer of technology-enhanced fabrics and activewear worldwide. With independent research, design, and production teams, the company specializes in fabrics and garments that provide personal thermal management, antibacterial deodorization, and radiation protection, offering holistic solutions that integrate style, comfort, and environmental responsibility.About LeopitorcaLeopitorca is a functional sportswear design company specializing in activewear, functional garments, and smart wearable devices. Founded by experienced designers, Leopitorca holds multiple patents for its innovative products. The company is redefining functionality and fashion in activewear through innovation and technology, driving the industry toward a more sustainable future. Leopitorca's team comprises independent research and development, design, and production units, specializing in researching and developing functional fabrics and garments that offer personal thermal management, antibacterial deodorization, and radiation protection.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. By participating in this competition, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of the fashion industry.

