Datallen Showcases Digital Retail Innovations at GITEX Global and Canton Fair 2025

Datallen Dual Presence at GITEX 2025 and the 138th Canton Fair Highlights Smart Retail Innovations

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2025, Datallen, together with its parent company Sunlux IoT, presented a comprehensive portfolio of electronic shelf label (ESL) and barcode identification solutions at two major international exhibitions—GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai and the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou.

The twin appearances reflected the growing global interest in China’s digital retail technologies and the continued integration of IoT and display systems across industries.



GITEX Global 2025: A Glimpse into the Future of Smart Retail

As one of the world’s most influential technology events, GITEX Global once again served as a platform for leading enterprises to showcase the future of digital transformation. Datallen and Sunlux IoT participated with a diverse range of solutions spanning electronic shelf labels, LCD digital signage, and barcode scanning devices, drawing attention from global system integrators, retailers, and technology partners.

Electronic Shelf Label Solutions

At the exhibition, Datallen’s electronic shelf label solutions illustrated how smart display systems can reshape retail operations. The ESLs, featuring real-time data synchronization, ultra-low power consumption, and high-contrast visual clarity, demonstrated the potential of digital technology to enhance pricing accuracy and operational efficiency. The display also highlighted how flexible screen sizes and customized software integration can adapt to different retail environments—from supermarkets and convenience stores to specialty shops and logistics facilities.

Digital Signage

Meanwhile, Datallen’s LCD digital signage drew attention for its high-definition visual capabilities and versatile display options. The showcased 10-inch single and dual-screen models offered full-color displays designed for promotional content and in-store communication. The application of LCD signage in retail spaces showcased how digital content can enhance customer engagement and improve the overall shopping experience through dynamic visuals and flexible content scheduling.

Barcode Scanning

Sunlux IoT’s barcode scanning equipment also gained recognition during the exhibition for its decoding speed, durability, and ability to operate efficiently in challenging warehouse and logistics environments.

GITEX attendees expressed keen interest in how the integration of Datallen’s display technologies with Sunlux’s scanning systems could contribute to unified digital ecosystems, enabling retailers to streamline operations and achieve end-to-end visibility across store and supply chain management.



The 138th Canton Fair: Expanding Opportunities for Digital Transformation

Simultaneously, at the 138th Canton Fair—widely regarded as China’s foremost platform for international trade—Sunlux IoT and Datallen continued to attract significant attention from global buyers, distributors, and solution partners. The exhibition served as a gateway for new discussions on how smart retail technologies can support business digitalization and improve competitiveness in international markets.

At the booth, visitors from different sectors explored the practical applications of ESL and barcode technologies in global retail operations. Many discussions centered on the role of IoT-enabled tools in addressing challenges such as labor shortages, pricing accuracy, and the demand for real-time information management. The showcased systems demonstrated how digitized display and identification technologies can reduce manual workload, improve store efficiency, and support sustainability through paperless operations.

The presence of Datallen and Sunlux IoT at both exhibitions underscored the rising demand for integrated digital solutions capable of bridging the gap between front-end retail experiences and back-end data systems. By combining display innovation and data intelligence, these technologies are shaping a more responsive, connected retail environment.

Experts and attendees at the exhibitions noted that the future of retail will increasingly rely on cross-functional systems that integrate display, sensing, and data exchange. Solutions such as electronic shelf labels and digital signage are seen as key enablers of this shift, providing the infrastructure for dynamic pricing, interactive marketing, and sustainable store operations.

GITEX Global 2025: Discover Smarter Retail with SUNLUX

