Datallen Advances Green Retailing with Electronic Price Tags Solutions

LCD advertising screen digital shelf tag e ink price tag

Datallen’s electronic price tags and digital signage

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As environmental concerns reshape global priorities, retailers are under growing pressure to adopt more sustainable business models. From multinational chains to local convenience stores, the industry is embracing green retailing — a strategy that reduces environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. Among the most impactful approaches is the shift toward paperless retail, powered by innovations like electronic price tags and LCD digital signage.

A Global Push Toward Sustainable Retail

Green retailing is no longer a niche strategy. It has become a mainstream business imperative, with consumers, investors, and regulators demanding greater transparency and measurable action on sustainability. A growing number of retailers are aligning with ESG frameworks by reducing packaging waste, optimizing logistics, and improving energy efficiency.

One particularly significant change is the move away from paper-based pricing and promotional systems. Retailers globally use billions of paper price tags, posters, and labels annually, contributing to deforestation and landfill waste. Traditionally reliant on printed labels, posters, and disposable materials, retailers are now turning to digital alternatives to eliminate paper waste and streamline store operations.



Why Paperless Retail Matters

Paperless retail offers clear environmental and economic advantages. By digitizing price labeling and promotional displays, retailers can:

Reduce paper consumption and printing waste;

Lower costs related to stationery, ink, and labor;

Enhance accuracy in price updates and reduce compliance risks;

Improve store aesthetics and modernize the shopping experience.

For businesses navigating rising operational costs, labor shortages, and growing ESG expectations, going paperless is a practical and scalable solution — one that positions them for long-term resilience.

Datallen Enables Smarter, Greener Retail

As digital transformation accelerates, technology providers are playing a key role in helping retailers implement sustainable solutions. Datallen, a specialist in retail digitization, offers two core technologies — electronic price tags and LCD digital signage — designed to support green retailing and paperless operations across diverse sectors such as supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, gift shops, and optical retailers.

Energy-Efficient ESLs: Long Lifespan, Low Impact

Datallen’s ESLs are built for energy efficiency and operational flexibility:

Ultra-Low Power Consumption: ESLs only use energy when prices change. When idle, they consume no power, enabling batteries to last 5 to 7 years.

Cost Reduction: Retailers save on printing supplies, label replacement, and manual labor — savings that grow annually in high-inflation environments.

Operational Speed: Centralized price updates eliminate human error and improve compliance across store networks.

Labor Reallocation: Time saved from manual updates can be reinvested into customer service and other core business activities, unlocking up to 3x return on efficiency gains.

Cloud-Based Management: Centralized control allows real-time updates across thousands of SKUs, synchronizing online/offline pricing and enabling flash promotions. Integrated sensors can even monitor shelf stock to reduce overordering and spoilage.

By replacing printed tags with long-lasting digital labels, Datallen helps retailers achieve sustainability goals while improving store performance.



LCD Digital Signage: Smart Displays That Do More

Datallen’s LCD signage leverages LED-backlit LCD technology — the most energy-efficient and visually dynamic option for retail environments when compared with traditional LCD, OLED, or basic LED screens.

Continuous Operation: Designed for 24/7 uptime, the signage offers exceptional durability and minimal maintenance requirements.

High-Impact Visuals: Vivid colors, sharp contrast, and HD resolution ensure maximum shelf appeal. Ideal for promoting fresh produce, promotional items, or seasonal offers.

Multimedia Support: Supports video, images, and dynamic text. Retailers can display multiple products simultaneously with customizable templates, simplifying content management.

Smart Categorization: Perfect for high-SKU categories like fruits, vegetables, or personal care — enabling fast, category-wide updates with a single click.

Flexible Installation: Slim and elegant, the screens can be mounted in various ways to match different store layouts — from wall-mounted to ceiling-hung designs.

Cloud-Based Security: All content is managed and stored securely via cloud encryption protocols, ensuring data safety and compliance.

Together, Datallen’s ESLs and LCD signage create a foundation for scalable, sustainable retail — supporting both environmental goals and business outcomes.

Industry-Specific Wins

Datallen’s solutions scale across retail verticals:

- Supermarkets: Instant price updates across 20,000+ SKUs during inflation surges, avoiding manual labor and errors.

- Pharmacies: Display real-time inventory and health info via encrypted cloud platforms, ensuring data security.

- Jewelry/Luxury: High-contrast ESLs highlight craftsmanship while digital signage tells ethical sourcing stories.

One European grocery chain reduced paper waste by 12 tons annually while dynamic ESLs increased promo redemption by 27%.

A Trusted Partner in Retail Digitalization

With nearly two decades of experience in wireless technology and digital retail solutions, Datallen has established itself as a trusted partner in sustainable transformation. The company provides full-stack support — from R&D to manufacturing and global after-sales service — ensuring retailers can confidently scale their green initiatives.

Key strengths include:

End-to-end product development and customization;

Cloud-based security protocols and ongoing system monitoring;

Expert consultation and multilingual technical support;

Proven success in global deployments across diverse retail formats.

As the retail industry continues to evolve, solutions like Datallen’s ESLs and digital signage are enabling businesses to achieve environmental targets while remaining agile, competitive, and connected to modern consumer values.

How an Iranian Supermarket Elevated Shopping with Datallen Digital Display

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.