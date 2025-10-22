Meteorologist Amy Freeze Expands Weather Content with 3 New Brands

Meteorologist Amy Freeze Launches First-Ever AI Forecasting Avatar

Emmy Award–Winning Meteorologist Amy Freeze Announces Expanded Weather Ecosystem with 3 fresh, interactive ways to stay inspired by the power of weather.

The future of weather is WxAi and Weather Wire. Independent content creators track the storms, do the interviews and share stories with their own brands. It's available free, direct to consumer.” — Amy Freeze, Meteorologist

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freeze Weather App, Weather Wire, and WxAi redefine how audiences experience weather — anytime, anywhere. For Free.Emmy Award–winning meteorologist Amy Freeze today announced three dynamic additions to her expanding Amy Freeze Weather Ecosystem, giving audiences fresh, interactive ways to stay informed, engaged, and inspired by the power of weather. She will be speaking on a panel about Ai technology at NAB New York this week. Here are the new launches:1. The Freeze Weather App — Your Forecast, AnywhereAvailable now on iOS and Android, search “Freeze Weather” for an app that delivers pinpoint weather conditions wherever you are. Users can access a 10-day forecast, live radar, and real-time weather alerts customized to their exact location — ensuring safety and awareness at a glance.Weather watchers can also submit their own weather photos to be featured on Amy’s social media channels, connecting citizen observers to a national audience of weather enthusiasts.Download Freeze Weather for free today on the App Store or Google Play.2. Weather Wire — Where Weather Comes to TalkWeather Wire is the new hub “where weather comes to talk.” The platform curates the best of weather-related podcasts, meteorologist-hosted shows, and emerging voices from across the forecast community.From in-depth climate discussions to entertaining, storm-filled storytelling, Weather Wire gives fans unprecedented access to the people shaping the conversation about weather and the planet. From hurricanes to twisters, the shows are rolling out continuously. Here are a few of the podcasts featured: Twister Talk, Hurricane Center Live, Unscripted Turbulence, Thin Ice, Disaster Zone, and more.Now streaming for free on Roku, iOS, Android devices, plus a live web app. https://weatherwire.tv 3. WxAi — The Source for Independent WeatherIntroducing WxAi, the bold new channel dedicated to independent weather and science programming. Viewers can explore storm-chasing documentaries, weather explainers, streaming weather alerts, and a full lineup of weather and science podcasts — all in one immersive experience.Designed for the next generation of weather lovers, WxAi is available across nine platforms, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Vizio, LG SmartCast, and a live web app. https://wxai.tv Whether you’re a storm spotter, weather geek, or simply curious, WxAi puts the atmosphere at your fingertips.“Weather for Everyone, Everywhere”“These launches mark a new era for how people connect with weather,” said Amy Freeze, founder of Shreezer Media and the creative force behind AmyFreeze.ai. “We’re combining technology, storytelling, and community — from local forecasts to global weather stories — so that everyone can access the information and inspiration they need, anywhere they are.” Independent, creative, resourceful meteorologists are creating content everyday across America, now you can get it wherever you are and whenever you want it.Shreezer Media presents “Thin Ice with Amy Freeze” podcast wherever you stream your podcasts. “Thin Ice” is produced by Executive Director Anne Woosely and production out of “Floored Media,” under the direction of Media Creator Jason Belsky. Find “Thin Ice” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, iHeart, Amazon Podcasts, and wherever you stream. https://www.youtube.com/@amyfreezetv/podcasts About Amy FreezeAmy Freeze is a six-time Emmy Award–winning meteorologist and television broadcaster known for her innovative approach to weather communication.A pioneer in digital broadcasting, Amy is also the creator of AmyFreeze.ai, the first AI-powered meteorologist avatar, and founder of Shreezer Media, which operates Weather Wire, WxAi, and the Freeze Weather app — uniting technology, meteorology, and media in one dynamic ecosystem. Freeze was the first female Chief Meteorologist in Chicago, spent over a decade forecasting in New York City, and has been recognized nationally for life-saving severe weather coverage, including her inclusion in NOAA’s Storm Data federal record for the historical Joplin, Missouri tornado. She has worked coast to coast forecasting the weather for more than 20 years.Press Contact:Shreezer Media LLC7533 S Center View Ct #4907West Jordan UT 84084Eric SchrieverShreezer Media+1 855-687-5030Media@AmyFreeze.AiVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagramYouTubeTikTok🌐 AmyFreeze.ai | WeatherWire.tv |WxAi.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.