Emmy-Award Winning Meteorologist Amy Freeze Launches First-Ever AI Forecasting Avatar

The platform features radar, hyperlocal alerts, regional forecasts and science-backed answers to user questions— through a digital avatar modeled after Freeze.

For years, viewers welcomed me into their homes on TV. Now, with AmyFreeze.ai, I can be in your pocket—ready to help plan your day, keep you safe during storms, or explain bombogenesis.” — Meteorologist Amy Freeze

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmyFreeze.Ai is the first-ever interactive, AI-powered weather avatar created by a television meteorologist.Emmy Award-winning Meteorologist and Trailblazer Amy Freeze is changing how the world receives weather information. Using a versatile approach to forecast presentation she is launching a layered weather ecosystem that serves viewers on multiple levels.AmyFreeze.Ai is the groundbreaking effort for an interactive, AI-powered avatar. Through modeling, simulation and machine learning, Freeze is the first meteorologist to train her digital twin. This pioneering technology delivers real-time forecasts, activity-specific weather updates, and answers to weather questions — all from a friendly, trusted face.This bold expansion marks the first time a nationally recognized meteorologist has united live streaming, podcasting, AI technology, and mobile access under one trusted personal brand.With six Emmy Awards and more than two decades of national broadcast experience including NBC, ABC, and FOX, Freeze brings unmatched credibility and charisma to a tech-forward approach that’s revolutionizing how people receive life-saving weather information.This debut launches an unprecedented multi-platform media brand available at a variety of user levels including:* Next-gen weather intelligence platform AmyFreeze.Ai* @WxAiLive is a 24/7 stream on YouTube AmyFreeze.TV & Roku App* “Thin Ice with Amy Freeze” Podcast* The Amy Freeze Wx App with radar, video on demand, and live stream."Weather impacts everyone, every day. My mission is to make accurate, intelligent, and empowering weather content accessible 24/7—no matter where you are or how you watch," says Freeze. "This platform isn’t just about forecasts. It’s about innovation, urgency, and helping people connect the dots between science and their daily lives."AmyFreeze.Ai merges trusted meteorology with cutting-edge technology, empowering users to access personalized forecasts, severe weather warnings, and real-time updates — anytime, anywhere._______________________________________________________________________________________________________________Opportunities for CollaborationAmy Freeze’s media network is now open to sponsorships, strategic partnerships, and branded content integrations across all platforms. From personalized weather alerts to branded podcast segments and live event coverage, the possibilities are both impactful and scalable.Partnership OpportunitiesShreezer Media is now accepting sponsors and partners across the Amy Freeze Ecosystem. From branded podcast segments and avatar callouts to severe weather coverage and live streaming campaigns, multi-platform collaboration opportunities are available.About Shreezer MediaShreezer Media is a forward-thinking PR company dedicated to representing groundbreaking talent, entrepreneurial endeavors, and innovative concepts that push the boundaries of creativity and technology. With a focus on science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Shreezer Media partners with visionary individuals and organizations driving change and shaping the future. The company thrives on supporting independent efforts that are rooted in innovation and new thought concepts, providing dynamic and strategic PR solutions that amplify these pioneering voices in today's rapidly evolving world. From cutting-edge AI projects to revolutionary entrepreneurial ventures, Shreezer Media is committed to championing the next wave of creative excellence.For more information:Shreezer Media7533 S Center View Ct #4907West Jordan UT 84084

Meet My Digital Twin

