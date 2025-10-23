Local Austin Nonprofit American YouthWorks Celebrates 50th Anniversary

American YouthWorks 50th Banner

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American YouthWorks (AYW) will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free community event on Friday, November 8, 2025, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. (CT) at American YouthWorks, 1901 East Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX. The celebration will honor five decades of supporting young people on their paths to education, career readiness, and service. What began in a house in East Austin has grown to serve communities across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, thanks to the care and commitment of our community partners and supporters. In addition to a community open house, the afternoon will feature recognition awards, fun interactive campus tour activity, as well as a fundraising appeal to sustain AYW’s mission for the next 50 years.“For half a century, American YouthWorks has stood with young people as they build skills, purpose, and the confidence to lead,” said Parc Smith, CEO of American YouthWorks. “This milestone isn’t just about our history—it’s about the futures the participants are creating right now. We’re inviting the community to celebrate with us, honor those who made this work possible, and invest in what comes next.”“American YouthWorks changes lives because it changes what feels possible,” said Rubén Cantú, Chair of the Board. “Today’s celebration is also a call to action. Your support directly benefits job readiness services, resources, and on-the-job training that turn potential into real opportunity. If AYW impacted your life—or the life of someone you love—this is your moment to pay it forward.”Event HighlightsWhat: American YouthWorks 50th Anniversary CelebrationWhen: Friday, November 8, 2025, 2:00–4:00 p.m. (CT)Where: American YouthWorks, 1901 East Ben White Blvd., Austin, TXCost: Free and open to the public (donations encouraged)Program at 2:30p: Welcome remarks, awards ceremony honoring alumni/staff/partners, mission showcase, and community receptionHow to Attend: RSVP RequestedThe event is free; RSVP is appreciated for planning and for occupancy capacity.RSVP/Info: bit.ly/AYW50 Accessibility: Venue is accessible; please indicate accommodations when RSVPing.Media Check-In: On-site at the registration table beginning at 1:30 p.m.Not able to attend? Please show your support through a donation:About American YouthWorksCelebrating 50 years of service, American YouthWorks (AYW) connects young adults with meaningful pathways to education, paid career training, and comprehensive support—all at no cost to participants—through its AYW Conservation Corps and YouthBuild Pre-Apprenticeship Program. In a supportive learning environment, participants earn industry-recognized certifications while gaining on-the-job experience addressing urgent community needs such as disaster response, housing insecurity, environmental resilience, and access to technology, healthcare, and affordable housing. In addition to workforce development and skilled trades training, AYW provides support services including mental health counseling, food and transportation assistance, and college and job placement. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AYW operates additional sites in Taylor, Houston, Baton Rouge, Oklahoma City, and Northwest Arkansas, serving young adults in rural and urban communities across the region. For more information on AYW, visit www.ayw.org or https://linktr.ee/americanyouthworks

