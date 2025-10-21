Submit Release
AHA podcast: A Blueprint for Systemwide Care Transformation for Older Adults

Jon Zifferblatt, M.D., executive vice president and chief strategy officer at West Health, and Diane Wintz, M.D., critical care specialist and medical director of the Trauma Program at Sharp Memorial Hospital, discuss the creation of the Generational Health program — a collaborative partnership for older adult care that integrates geriatric emergency departments, surgical pathways and community programs. Learn how this partnership is transforming outcomes and offering a national blueprint for older adult care. LISTEN NOW 

