NETEC to award grants to 75 hospitals seeking to become Level 2 special pathogen treatment centers

The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center announced Oct. 15 that it will award $37.5 million in grants to 75 hospitals seeking to become or maintain status as a National Special Pathogen System Level 2 treatment center. Those selected will receive up to $500,000 each to improve critical infrastructure, conduct staff training and obtain specialized equipment aligned with NSPS Level 2 requirements. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. ET.



