Timor-Leste Government Conducts Public Consultation with local authorities on Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan 2025–2035

Tue. 21 of Outubro of 2025, 10:00h

The IX Constitutional Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, presented on 21st October 2025 the Blue Economy: Policy and Action Plan for the Promotion of a Resilient and Sustainable Ocean Economy in Timor-Leste 2025–2035, to the Municipal Authorities, Community Leaders and other key stakeholders.

The all-day public consultation held at the Ministry of Finance, in Dili, is part of a series of public consultations both online and in in-person aimed at promoting inclusive dialogue on Timor-Leste’s strategic vision for a resilient, sustainable ocean-based economy, as set out in the Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan 2025–2035.

The Prime Minister delivered the opening address to a packed room of approximately 700 participants and highlighted the political vision and the potential of the Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan. Detailed and technical presentations followed focusing on the Blue Economy’s priorities and opportunities to drive national development, support marine biodiversity and conservation, and ensure long-term environmental sustainability.

Following the presentations, the Municipal Authorities, Community Leaders and other key stakeholders took part in question-and-answer sessions and were also able to submit written contributions to ensure their voices and priorities of the communities they represent are reflected in the final policy.

The Government of Timor-Leste recognises the essential role of local leaders and communities in shaping the future of the nation’s marine resources and encourages broad participation in this public consultation.

The next phase of the public consultations on the Blue Economy: Policy and Action Plan for the Promotion of a Resilient and Sustainable Ocean Economy in Timor-Leste 2025–2035 will take place in 2026 and will consist of country-wide public consultations throughout all municipalities led by the Prime Minister.