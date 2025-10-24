Timor-Leste and Australia discuss cooperation on cybersecurity

Fri. 24 of Outubro of 2025, 12:29h

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, accompanied by the General Director of the National Strategic Intelligence Service, Longuinhos Monteiro, met on October 24, 2025, at the Government Palace, with a delegation from the Australian Embassy in Timor-Leste, led by Ambassador Caitlin Wilson, to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation on cybersecurity.

The meeting focused on emerging cybersecurity challenges, particularly the risks associated with the new submarine cable connection, as well as opportunities for technical collaboration to strengthen Timor-Leste's digital resilience. Among the initiatives discussed were identifying vulnerabilities, strengthening inter-institutional coordination, and conducting joint cybersecurity exercises to test the country's response capacity to potential cyber threats.

Minister Agio Pereira expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Caitlin Wilson for the continued partnership and Australia's constructive engagement in advancing cybersecurity cooperation and also expressed his recognition and gratitude to the Australian Government, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Cybersecurity and Critical Technologies Division for their continued attention to Timor-Leste's digital development priorities.

The Minister emphasized that this partnership is not only technical in nature, but also strategic, as it strengthens mutual trust, regional stability and resilience in the face of constantly evolving global cyber threats. He also reaffirmed that cybersecurity and digital sovereignty are fundamental priorities of the 9th Constitutional Government.

Agio Pereira added that a resilient, secure, and sovereign digital ecosystem will contribute to the prosperity of both nations and the long-term stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Minister also noted that Timor-Leste's Southern Submarine Cable will not only serve the country but will also serve as a regional interconnection point. Any vulnerability could be exploited by hostile actors, including transnational criminal networks and regional cybernetics groups. Therefore, by supporting Timor-Leste in protecting this infrastructure, Australia is also contributing to safeguarding its own regional communications and data flows.

The Government reaffirms that protecting digital sovereignty and national critical infrastructure is a fundamental priority, especially in the context of the installation and operationalization of the Timor-Leste South Submarine Cable (TLSSC), a strategic infrastructure for economic development, technological modernization, and national security. Recognizing that digital progress exposes the country to new risks of infiltration, cyberattacks, and external interference, the Executive has been strengthening inter-ministerial coordination and international cooperation mechanisms to ensure an integrated and resilient response to transnational threats. Within this framework, Timor-Leste is committed to developing robust digital security policies, promoting specialized training, and strengthening strategic partnerships with countries and international entities specializing in cybersecurity and submarine cable protection, while simultaneously ensuring the preservation of national sovereignty and strategic interests.