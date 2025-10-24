Timor-Leste Unveils Comprehensive Media Guide for Historic ASEAN Accession Coverage

Fri. 24 of Outubro of 2025, 15:09h

The Government of Timor-Leste today launched a comprehensive media guide designed to support national and international journalists covering the nation's historic accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on October 26, 2025.

The media guide, in English and Tetum, provides journalists with essential background information, key facts, multimedia resources, and logistical details for covering Timor-Leste's formal entry as ASEAN's 11th member state during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This media guide has been developed specifically to ensure that journalists - whether based here in Timor-Leste or reporting from around the world, and particularly covering the summit in Malaysia, have access to accurate, comprehensive information about our ASEAN journey and what this membership means for our people and the region.

The media guide includes information on Timor-Leste's 14-year path from initial application in 2011 to full membership and the economic and diplomatic significance of ASEAN accession.

The Government emphasized the importance of effective media coverage during this historic milestone: "Through this resource, we want to equip journalists with the tools they need to accurately convey the significance of ASEAN membership for Timor-Leste's 1.3 million citizens and our future as part of a region of more than 680 million people. This is a story of perseverance, partnership, and the power of regional cooperation."

ASEAN membership will provide Timor-Leste with access to one of the world's most dynamic economic regions, with a combined GDP exceeding $3.8 trillion, opening unprecedented opportunities for trade facilitation, investment flows, and integration into regional value chains, as well as deepening diplomatic cooperation and the people-to-people relations.

As we prepare for October 26, the Government of Timor-Leste invites journalists from around the world to utilize this guide and join us in documenting this historic moment. "Together, We Rise - and we want the world to understand what that means for Southeast Asia's youngest nation."

~

About Timor-Leste's ASEAN Journey

Timor-Leste restored its independence in 2002, applied for membership in 2011 and was granted ASEAN observer status in 2022. The country will officially become the 11th member state during the 47th ASEAN Summit on October 26, 2025 to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About ASEAN

Founded in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) currently comprises 10 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. With Timor-Leste's accession, ASEAN will expand to 11 members, representing one of the world's most dynamic economic regions.

click here for the English version

click here for the Tetum version