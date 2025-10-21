The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Announces Groundbreaking for New Feather Fuel Travel Plaza on October 24, 9 a.m.

The Feather Fuel Travel Plaza represents an exciting opportunity for the Coushatta Tribe to provide modern amenities, support local employment, and create a welcoming space for travelers.” — Chairman David Sickey

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the new Feather Fuel Travel Plaza in the town of Iowa, Louisiana, on Friday, October 24, at 9am.The new travel plaza will occupy an 11-acre lot at the corner of Interstate 10 and Highway 165 (Exit 44). The 14,000 square-foot facility will feature 24 gas pumps, 7 diesel fueling lanes, a fresh deli, and a convenient drive-thru. This development marks the next phase in the evolution of the Feather Fuel brand, which currently operates on the Coushatta Casino Resort property in Kinder.The invite-only groundbreaking ceremony will bring together local dignitaries, members of the media, representatives from Coushatta Casino Resort, members of the Coushatta Tribal Council, and a Junior Coushatta Princess. The program will include a prayer led by a Coushatta Tribal Elder and ceremonial remarks from Chairman David Sickey.Designed by QK4 and Worth Group, the new Feather Fuel blends modern convenience with cultural heritage. The design showcases unique artistic elements featuring bronze accents and distinctive Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana motifs that complement the Tribe’s signature colors. Both the exterior and the interior will prominently feature the Tribal Seal of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, creating a cohesive and meaningful representation of the Tribe throughout the space.“The Feather Fuel Travel Plaza represents an exciting opportunity for the Coushatta Tribe to provide modern amenities, support local employment, and create a welcoming space for travelers,” said Chairman David Sickey. “We are thrilled to take this next step and look forward to sharing our progress with the community.”Visitors can expect a bright, spacious, and light-filled environment with convenient access to snacks, drinks, personal essentials, and a fresh deli offering grab-and-go options. The store will also offer beer, wine, and spirits for purchase.The Feather Fuel Deli will feature Hunt Brothers Pizza, Wings & Wing Bites, and local specialties such as the “Louisiana Kick” pizza, created to resonate with southwest Louisiana customers. Additional menu items will include hot dogs, Tex-Mex selections, and a nacho station, along with fountain drinks and fresh coffee.Travelers will enjoy a wide range of fueling options, including diesel and ethanol-free fuel. The facility will feature 24 fueling pumps and a dedicated truck pad area with 7 diesel lanes that will accommodate larger commercial vehicles.The expansion of the Feather Fuel brand supports the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana’s mission to foster regional economic growth and community development. The project is expected to generate several local job opportunities and is scheduled to open in Summer 2026.###About the Coushatta Tribe of LouisianaThe Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana is a federally recognized Native American Tribe. The Coushatta people live primarily in Allen Parish, Louisiana, just north of Elton and east of Kinder, where they have made their home for more than a century. The Tribe is dedicated to preserving the Koasati language, traditions, and culture while building a strong future for its members and sharing its heritage with the broader community. More information, visit www.coushatta.org

