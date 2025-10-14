Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute Visiting Coushatta Casino Resort November 3 – 7, 2025

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display at Coushatta Casino Resort from November 3–7, 2025. This powerful traveling tribute will be located behind The Inn at Coushatta and will be open to the public 24 hours a day. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend this once in a lifetime event to honor the brave men and women who served from World War II to today.Schools interested in planning visits can contact Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 215 President Mike Breaux at 337-523-1593. For those wishing to volunteer or apply for an Agent Orange medal, contact Adragia Haddock at 337-401-1315 or the Allen Parish Tourism Commission at 337-639-4868.A formal opening ceremony will be held on Monday, November 3 at 10:00 AM, featuring remarks from local veterans, military representatives, and community leaders. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in this moving tribute.The tribute will be open 24 hours daily throughout its stay at Coushatta Casino Resort, giving families, veterans, and community members the opportunity to reflect, remember, and pay respects at various times of the day. Volunteers will be on site to assist visitors in locating names and sharing the history behind the memorial.The Vietnam Veterans Association invites schools, civic groups, and families to take part in this educational and emotional experience.Schedule of EventsMonday, November 3 – Opening Day• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast• 10:00 AM – Opening Ceremony & Placement of Wreaths (Vietnam Flag, Gold Star Mother, Prisoner of War, Military Branches)• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names• 6:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (Leonard Duplichan)• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell• 10:00 PM – TAPSTuesday, November 4 – Remembrance Day• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch• 2:00 - 4:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names• 5:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (American Legion Post 244)• 6:00 PM – Some Gave All Candlelight Vigil & Placement of Remembrance Wreath• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell• 10:00 PM – TAPSWednesday, November 5 – Agent Orange Awareness Day• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names & Placement of Agent Orange Wreath• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Agent Orange Medal Pinning Ceremony• 6:00 PM – Veterans’ Reception• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell• 10:00 PM – TAPSThursday, November 6 – PTSD & Mental Health Day• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch• 1:00 PM – Placement of PTSD Wreath• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names• 6:00 PM – Nightingale Ceremony & Placement of Nightingale Wreath• 7:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (Chad Richard)• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell• 10:00 PM – TAPSFriday, November 7 – “Let Freedom Ring” Closing Day• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch & Placement of Red/White/Blue Wreaths• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names• 3:00 PM – Closing Ceremony• 7:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (TBD)• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell• 10:00 PM – TAPS###For those wishing to volunteer or apply for an Agent Orange medal, contact Adragia Haddock at 337-401-1315 or the Allen Parish Tourism Commission at 337-639-4868.ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana’s largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It’s expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.