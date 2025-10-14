Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute Visiting Coushatta Casino Resort November 3 – 7, 2025
Schools interested in planning visits can contact Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 215 President Mike Breaux at 337-523-1593. For those wishing to volunteer or apply for an Agent Orange medal, contact Adragia Haddock at 337-401-1315 or the Allen Parish Tourism Commission at 337-639-4868.
A formal opening ceremony will be held on Monday, November 3 at 10:00 AM, featuring remarks from local veterans, military representatives, and community leaders. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in this moving tribute.
The tribute will be open 24 hours daily throughout its stay at Coushatta Casino Resort, giving families, veterans, and community members the opportunity to reflect, remember, and pay respects at various times of the day. Volunteers will be on site to assist visitors in locating names and sharing the history behind the memorial.
The Vietnam Veterans Association invites schools, civic groups, and families to take part in this educational and emotional experience.
Schedule of Events
Monday, November 3 – Opening Day
• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast
• 10:00 AM – Opening Ceremony & Placement of Wreaths (Vietnam Flag, Gold Star Mother, Prisoner of War, Military Branches)
• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch
• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names
• 6:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (Leonard Duplichan)
• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell
• 10:00 PM – TAPS
Tuesday, November 4 – Remembrance Day
• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast
• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names
• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch
• 2:00 - 4:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names
• 5:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (American Legion Post 244)
• 6:00 PM – Some Gave All Candlelight Vigil & Placement of Remembrance Wreath
• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell
• 10:00 PM – TAPS
Wednesday, November 5 – Agent Orange Awareness Day
• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast
• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names & Placement of Agent Orange Wreath
• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch
• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Agent Orange Medal Pinning Ceremony
• 6:00 PM – Veterans’ Reception
• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell
• 10:00 PM – TAPS
Thursday, November 6 – PTSD & Mental Health Day
• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast
• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names
• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch
• 1:00 PM – Placement of PTSD Wreath
• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names
• 6:00 PM – Nightingale Ceremony & Placement of Nightingale Wreath
• 7:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (Chad Richard)
• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell
• 10:00 PM – TAPS
Friday, November 7 – “Let Freedom Ring” Closing Day
• 7:00 AM – Reveille & Volunteer Breakfast
• 8:00 - 10:00 AM – Reading of Louisiana Names
• 12:00 PM – Volunteer Lunch & Placement of Red/White/Blue Wreaths
• 4:00 - 6:00 PM – Reading of Louisiana Names
• 3:00 PM – Closing Ceremony
• 7:00 PM – Volunteer Supper (TBD)
• 8:00 PM – Warriors’ Farewell
• 10:00 PM – TAPS
###
