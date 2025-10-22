Pirates & Scallywags trilogy thunders to its dramatic end as Part III features the pirates battling world’s evilest man

Pirates & Scallywags Part III - Front Cover

Pirates & Scallywags Part III sees the pirate captains in a desperate fight to save their stronghold from evil forces, who seek to bind generations to slavery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final adventure of the Pirates & Scallywags trilogy roars to life, as Captains Umberland, Estevez, and Montpellier must rally all surviving scallywag crews to face an existential threat.Evil forces have risen, and a horrifying new alliance threatens to bring misery to millions. A pact of death is formed between the evilest man in the world and the psychotic captain of the terrifying “pirate-killing” pirate crew. Their combined force aims to destroy all pirates and force generations into a never-ending cycle of slavery. The only obstacle standing in their way is the legendary pirate stronghold island of Borracho.“This book is a thrilling end to the trilogy, with the stakes as high as possible for both sides,” said author Sam Stoutman . “If the forces of evil triumph, it will spell catastrophe for generations. For the pirate captains, they must either secure victory, or be destroyed.”After turning to piracy at the end of the second book, Part III finds Jenny, Alice, and Lupe hunting down the vicious Captain Blueblood before helping lead the fight to save Borracho, determined to live their lives to the fullest.Pirates & Scallywags Part III: Battle for Borracho is full of massive battles, daring raids, wild characters, and scandalous nights. Despite the odds against them, the protagonists fight for a better future, and embroil themselves in a great struggle to see if it was all worth it.Sam Stoutman is an author focusing on adventure novels, novellas, and short stories. Raised in Los Angeles, his passions include photography, travel, and sports.Pirates & Scallywags Part III: Battle for Borracho is now available for purchase as either a paperback or eBook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.