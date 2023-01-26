Adventure Novelist Sam Stoutman Announces Thrilling Continuation of Pirates & Scallywags Trilogy With Gripping Sequel
Pirates & Scallywags: Part II follows three pirate captains pursuing legendary treasure and battling relentless pursuers.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pirates & Scallywags: Part II officially launches today and features the trilogy’s three captains embarking on quests of vengeance and hunting fabled treasure. However, Captain Hazard of the English Royal Navy is furiously searching for them, committed to bringing them to justice. While in the shadows, evil forces are growing in strength and plotting to destroy them all.
“One of the things I love about this book are the setbacks each captain is forced to overcome, and the resiliency they show,” said author Sam Stoutman. “Part II has a more serious tone than the first with the emergence of the villains’ all-consuming evil. From seeking to destroy their fellow pirates, to a diabolical plan to dominate the slave trade, the villains abandon all humanity and massively raise the stakes for Part III.”
Artist Sam Stoutman is an adventure novelist, photographer, and screenwriter. Raised in the City of Angels, he’s the author of Pirates & Scallywags Part I, and showcases photographs from his multiple travel adventures on his website’s blog. His passions include travel, history, cinema and soccer, and he’s a proud supporter of Los Angeles’ NWSL team Angel City FC.
In Pirates & Scallywags: Part II, Captain Montpellier heads into the unknown in search of the legendary Lost Gold of Old Havana, only to discover the jungle hides many secrets…and catastrophic danger. Captain Estevez sets a deadly trap for the bounty hunter relentlessly pursuing him, but a new foe will push him to the brink of destruction. Captain Umberland confronts his mutinous former crew members and plots the next target to plunder, however Captain Hazard of the English Royal Navy has a deadly surprise in store for him. On the island of New Seville, Alice reluctantly recovers from the devastating assault she recently endured on the pirate stronghold of Borracho, while Jenny follows a lead about the men who attacked her, and finds new allies.
The Pirates & Scallywags trilogy spotlights the adventures of three pirate captains during the Golden Age of Piracy, and the eccentric characters inhabiting various scallywag haunts. From plundering ships on the high seas, to raucous taverns and nights of debauchery, Captains Umberland, Estevez, and Montpellier live life to the fullest! However both the English and Spanish Royal Navies are hunting them, determined to make them pay for their crimes. And unbeknownst to anyone, sinister forces are putting their own vicious plans into motion.
Pirates & Scallywags: Part II is now available for purchase as either a paperback or eBook.
Sam Stoutman
+1 818-860-1131
sam@samstoutman.com
