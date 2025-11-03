Will Rogers Gold Medallions Announced

Will Rogers Medallion Award

WRMA Awards Announced at Birthplace of Will Rogers, Claremore, Oklahoma

This year’s distinguished winners embody the spirit of the American West and pays tribute to the legacy of Will Rogers. We are proud to celebrate these exceptional creators.” — Chris Enss, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Medallion Award

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold medallion recipients of the 2025 Will Rogers Medallion Awards (WRMA) were announced during the organization’s annual awards banquet at Tulsa’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Saturday, Nov. 1.The honorees in more than 25 categories were selected from entries from 25 states and three countries. A complete list of all award recipients is available at the Will Rogers Medallion Award website at https://www.willrogersmedallionaward.net/2025wrmawinners The 2026 WRMA competition opened for entries on Nov. 1. Details are available at https://www.willrogersmedallionaward.net/contest-info Top 2025 WRMA recipients and publishers are:Lifetime Achievement Award: Preston LewisGolden Lariat Award: INSP NetworkIllustrator of the Year: Melissa BaileyWestern Biography/Memoir: Edward S. Curtis, Printing the Legends: Looking at Shadows in a West Lit Only by Fire by Dr. Larry Len Peterson, independently published.Western Cookbook: End of the Trail Eats: Cowboy-Approved Recipes from the Cowtown Cafe to the Saloon by Natalie Bright, TwoDot.Western—Historical Fiction: Nate: The Texas Story by Mark Warren, Wolfpack Publishing.Western Inspirational: Heidi’s Faith by Jill Dewhurst, independently published.Western—Modern Fiction: Mary’s Place by Charlotte Hinger, University of Nebraska Press.Western Mystery: Knife River by Baron Birtcher, Open Road Media.Western Non-Fiction: Black Robes Enter Coyote’s World: Chief Charlo and Father De Smet in the Rocky Mountains by Sally Thompson, Bison Books.Western Photographic Essays: Indian City USA by Dr. Bobbie Chew Bigby and Randy Palmer, Arcadia PublishingWestern Romance: If the Boot Fits by Karen Witemeyer, Bethany House/Baker Books.Western—Traditional Fiction: Blizzard by Ron Schwab; Leafcutter Publishing Group, Inc., Uplands Press Imprint.Maverick Book: Driving Marilyn: The Life and Times of Legendary Hollywood Agent Norman Brokaw by Joel Brokaw, Lyons Press.Western Short Non-Fiction: Love and the Gold Miner by Chris Enss, Saddlebag Dispatches Magazine.Western Short Fiction: “Go On” by Jim Jones from the anthology Through Western Storms, Lohman Hills Creative, LLC.Western Film–Documentary Long: The Birth and History of Western Swing by Mike Markwardt, Mark A. Nobles, Cary Ginell and Robert Huston; executive producer, Mike Markwardt; production company, Cowtown Birthplace of Western Swing.Western Film–Documentary Short: Jefford’s Secret by Carol Markstrom; producer, Carol Markstrom, independently produced.Western Film–Drama Feature: Reagan by Howard Klausner; executive producer, Mark Joseph; Rawhide Pictures.Western Film–Drama Short: Memoirs of Madame Moustache by Manuela Schneider; executive producer, Manuela Schneider, Blind Shade Medial Productions.Maverick Film: Obsessed with Light by Sabine Krayenbuhl and Zeva Oelbaum; executive producer, Elizabeth Chandler, Between the Rivers Productions.Cowboy Songwriting: Cowboy Heart by Jim Jones and Deanna McCall, Jim Jones Music.Western Songwriting: This Old Barn by Manuela Schneider and Dan Washburn; producer, Manuela Schneider.Cowboy Poetry—Recorded: Cowboyin’ with God by Rik “Yonder” Goodell; producer, Aaron Meador.Cowboy Poetry–Written: Yonderin’ Tales by Rik “Yonder” Goodell, Yonderin’ Tales Press.Western Poetry–Recorded: The Last Sunset by KC La Course, independently published.Western Poetry–Written: Tangled Trails: Family, Friends & Folly; by Marcella F. “Marci” Broyhill, Prairie Poet Press.Young Reader—Fiction: The Horse Who Carries the Stars by Darby Karchut, Owl Hollow Press.Young Reader—Fiction/Illustrated: The Horse Who Wanted to Fly by Pamela Kleibrink Thompson; illustrator, Melissa Bailey; Firefly Books.Young Reader—Non-Fiction: Pintsized Pioneers: Taming the Frontier, One Chore at a Time by Preston Lewis and Harriet Kocher Lewis; Bariso Press.Young Reader—Non-Fiction/Illustrated: Georgia Jipp: Blizzard Pilot by Laura Beth Dean; illustrator, Jeanne Bowman, South Dakota Historical Society Press.-end-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.