Will Rogers Medallion Award Weekend Brings Authors, Film, and Western Heritage to Claremore & Tulsa

Having my name in any way connected to Will Rogers and the Will Rogers Medallion Award is the hightest honor I can imagine.” — Craig Johnson, author of the Longmire series

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claremore & Tulsa to Host Two-Day Will Rogers Medallion Award Celebration – Authors, Films, and the Spirit of the WestThe Will Rogers Medallion Award (WRMA), one of the most prestigious honors celebrating literature of the American West, will host its two-day program in Claremore and Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 31 and November 1, 2025. The public is invited to attend a slate of free events featuring nationally recognized authors, publishing experts, and award-winning film and television producers.Friday, October 31 – Meet & Greet at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum (Claremore)4:30 – 10 p.m. | 1720 West Will Rogers Blvd, Claremore, OK | FreeKick off the weekend with an evening of food, fellowship, and entertainment at the historic Will Rogers Memorial Museum. Guests will enjoy:• A light catered dinner while exploring the museum and viewing a special display of this year’s award-winning entries.• A screening of Reagan, a WRMA 2025 feature film winner, followed by a discussion with the film’s producer Mark Joseph.• A chance to meet Craig Johnson, author of the Longmire series, along with INSP Network executives and writers, including this year’s Golden Lariat winner.Saturday, November 1 – Authors on the Move (Multiple Locations)10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Claremore & Tulsa | FreeTop WRMA authors will sign books and give readings at multiple venues, including:• Barnes & Noble Woodland Plaza (Tulsa)• Magic City Books (Tulsa)• The Same Page Books (Claremore)• JM Davis Museum (Claremore)• Claremore Public Library• Claremore Museum of History• University of TulsaSaturday, November 1 – Independent Publishing in the Age of AI (Panel Discussion)1 – 3 p.m. | Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel, Cherokee Salon D, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, OK | FreeIndustry leaders will explore the challenges and opportunities of independent publishing in today’s AI-driven era. The panel includes:• Mike Cox – Award-winning nonfiction author• Amy Kelly – Publisher/Owner, Lone Star Literary Life• Larry Morris – Author and Book Designer• Preston Lewis – Award-winning fiction and nonfiction authorSaturday, November 1 – WRMA Award Ceremony & Banquet5:30 – 10 p.m. | Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel, Multi-Purpose Room, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, OKThe weekend culminates with the Will Rogers Medallion Award Ceremony & Banquet, a night of celebration honoring this year’s outstanding authors and creators. Guests can gather at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails before enjoying an evening of recognition and camaraderie.________________________________________About the Will Rogers Medallion AwardThe WRMA honors the finest works in Western literature and media, preserving and celebrating the enduring legacy of America’s frontier spirit. Named for Oklahoma’s favorite son, Will Rogers, the award recognizes writers and creators who capture the wit, wisdom, and Western heritage that defined Rogers’ life and career.For more information about the WRMA and the full program schedule, visit: www.willrogersmedallionaward.net

