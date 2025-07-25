Argon & Co to Host Webinar with Stampin’ Up! on Fulfillment Transformation
Through a Modernized “Bucket Brigade” Strategy
This is a clear example of how classic operational models can be revitalized to solve today’s fulfillment challenges.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon & Co, a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy and transformation, will host a webinar on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET. The session will spotlight how Argon & Co partnered with Stampin’ Up! to reimagine and improve its web order fulfillment by merging historical strategy with advanced automation.
Titled “How Academic History Helped One Company’s Actual Future,” the webinar will feature Steve Mulaik, Rachel Patel, and Brian Buckley of Argon & Co North America, alongside Rich Bushell, Director of Global Distribution Services at Stampin’ Up! The team will share how the “bucket brigade” warehouse technique, a time-tested fulfillment model rooted in academic theory, was adapted along with the use of digital tools to meet modern operational demands.
“This is a clear example of how classic operational models can be revitalized to solve today’s fulfillment challenges,” said Steve Mulaik, Partner at Argon & Co. “By combining historical insight with automation, Stampin’ Up! achieved faster, more accurate, and more scalable distribution—without a full system overhaul.”
Learnings from the webinar include:
- What prompted Stampin’ Up!’s fulfillment transformation
- How a traditional warehouse model was modernized with technology
- Key outcomes in accuracy, speed, and scalability
- Strategic takeaways for fulfillment and operations leaders
Webinar Details
Wednesday, August 6, 2025 | 11:00 AM ET | Virtual | REGISTRATION
Why Attend?
If you're navigating fulfillment challenges, whether it’s scaling operations, reducing errors, or improving efficiency, this webinar delivers insight you won't want to miss. Learn how Argon & Co helped Stampin’ Up! modernize a proven warehouse method using automation and digital tools to achieve measurable results. Learn how blending historical strategy with smart technology unlocked real performance gains. The webinar is tailored for supply chain professionals, distribution leaders, and executives focused on scaling fulfillment with efficiency and precision.
About Argon & Co
Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans—we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.
Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential.
Learn more at argonandco.com.
