Sciensus Expands and Enhances Cancer Services with Appointment of Dr Sherif Raouf as Clinical Director of Cancer

Dr. Raouf joins Sciensus to advance our mission to integrate clinical excellence with digital innovation in community cancer care

We are excited to welcome Sherif to Sciensus to advance our mission to integrate clinical excellence with digital innovation to enable the delivery of complex oncology treatments in the community.” — Christian Tucat, CEO of Sciensus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus, a leading end-to-end commercialisation services partner designed to help reach European patients faster, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Sherif Raouf as its new Clinical Director of Cancer. The company is the leading provider of private cancer services outside of the hospital setting in the UK, providing compounding capabilities, chemotherapy treatments and specially trained, clinical nursing staff. The expansion of cancer services supports the evolution of the Sciensus model to provide the commercial capabilities and in-market knowledge to realise the value of the complex European market, while supporting the health and quality of life for patients.“We are excited to welcome Sherif to Sciensus to advance our mission to integrate clinical excellence with digital innovation to enable the delivery of complex oncology treatments in the community,” said Christian Tucat, CEO of Sciensus. “His extensive clinical expertise, leadership in oncology and proven track record in digital innovation align perfectly with our goal to build the future of integrated healthcare with the connection of patients, technology and data at its core.”In his new role, Raouf will apply his 25 years of experience in clinical oncology to provide strategic medical leadership across Sciensus’ expanding cancer services portfolio, ensuring the highest standards of patient safety, clinical excellence and regulatory compliance. In addition, as the organisation’s Responsible Officer for Cancer Services, he will drive the continued evolution of Sciensus’ decentralised oncology model, which supports the shift of world-class care closer to patients’ homes.“I am honoured to join Sciensus at such a transformative time within the cancer space, as we support the expansion of community-enabled care for the benefit of patients and health systems,” said Raouf. “Sciensus has direct relationships with patients, which enables the collection of high-quality, real-world data that helps shape future healthcare delivery in meaningful and measurable ways.”Raouf joins Sciensus from Barts Health NHS Trust, where he served as Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Clinical Director of Gastrointestinal Cancers, and Head of Radiotherapy Services. He has also held senior leadership roles at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, overseeing oncology, haematology, pathology, radiology and pharmacy. His distinguished career includes leading-edge work introducing the UK’s first Halcyon radiotherapy system and advancing research and AI applications in cancer diagnostics and treatment.Raouf is a Fellow of the Royal College of Radiologists and an active member of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). He has presented internationally and published widely on gastrointestinal cancer treatments and advances in radiotherapy.Sciensus is a European leader in integrated end-to-end commercial services, supporting patients, health systems, providers and Biopharma companies. We offer distribution services, clinical care, digital solutions and patient insights to accelerate access to medicines and maximise product launches from clinical to full commercialisation. With over 30 years’ experience navigating the complex European healthcare ecosystem, Sciensus helps bring the right medicine to the right patients – faster. To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.sciensus.com

Sciensus Fastest Route to Patients in Europe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.