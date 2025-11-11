Real-World Data from Sciensus Demonstrates Combined Digital and Nurse Support Significantly Boosts Patient Adherence

Sciensus data presented at ISPOR Europe 2025 demonstrated unique hybrid PSP resulted in the higher levels of patient persistence and adherence with therapy

Integrating scalable digital technology with expert clinical care is one part of our full-service commercialisation model; we provide partners with the effective route to sustained patient engagement.” — Alastair MacDonald

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus, a European leader in integrated end-to-end commercial services, today announced the presentation of new real-world data highlighting the critical role of hybrid patient support models in driving long-term medication adherence and persistence for patients with chronic conditions. The findings, presented at ISPOR Europe 2025 in Glasgow, demonstrated that integrating a digital mobile app with in-person or remote nursing care resulted in the highest levels of patient persistence with their therapy."These results are a powerful proof point for the value of our end-to-end offering,” said Alastair MacDonald, Global Head of Medical Affairs and Growth Strategy at Sciensus. “Non-adherence is a costly global healthcare challenge, and this study clearly validates our strategy of leveraging scalable digital technology alongside expert clinical care. By seamlessly integrating the two as one part of our full-service commercialisation model, we provide our Biopharma partners with the most effective route to sustained patient engagement and, ultimately, better real-world outcomes."The retrospective database study, titled "Hybrid Digital Support for Patients Receiving Biosimilar-Adalimumab Therapy for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Disorders: 12-Month Persistence and Impact on Adherence," analysed data from 35,990 new patients initiating home-based, self-administered therapy. There were four intervention groups:1. Base support: Dispensing and home delivery of the drug, initial in-person training of the injectable device2. Nurse support: Base support + ongoing in-person and remote nurse support3. Digital support: Base Support + 24/7 access to the mobile app4. Combined support: Base Support + in-person and remote nurse support + 24/7 access to mobile appKey Data Highlights:- Digital Tools Drive Adherence: Patients receiving digital support (Base Support + mobile app) were nearly twice as likely to be adherent at 12 months compared to those receiving base support alone (Base Support only). The digital support and combined support groups demonstrated significantly higher 12-month Medication Possession Ratios (MPR) compared to non-digital groups (p<0.001).- Hybrid Model Achieves Peak Persistence: The highest rates of patient persistence at 12 months were observed in the Combined Support group (Base Support + Nurse Support + mobile app), proving that a seamless, continuous support system combining human and digital touch points delivers superior outcomes.- Measurable Behavioural Change: In a related analysis of over 111,000 users, the average MPR increased significantly after patients adopted the Sciensus mobile app, providing tangible proof that digital solutions can successfully change patient behaviour.The poster was presented as part of the Patient-Centered Research track at ISPOR Europe (poster number PCR123). The data will be published in the peer-reviewed ISPOR journal Value in Health.About SciensusSciensus is a European leader in integrated end-to-end commercial services, supporting patients, health systems, providers and biopharma companies. We offer distribution services, clinical care at home, digital solutions and patient insights to accelerate access to medicines and maximise product launches from clinical to full commercialisation. With over 30 years’ experience navigating the complex European healthcare ecosystem, Sciensus helps bring the right medicine to the right patients – faster. https://www.sciensus.com/

