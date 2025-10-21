Muslim Women Raise Global Alarm Over Detention of Faith Leader Dr. Han

Dr. Michael Jenkins, President UPF, North America Muslim, Christian, and Sikh Faith leaders praying for the release of Mother of Peace Interfaith leaders at the UPF event in Washington DC, discussing the religious freedom violations in South Korea.

Muslim Women of AMMWEC Demand Release of “Mother of Peace” Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon in Defense of Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) joins faith leaders and international human rights advocates in calling for immediate release of Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon—widely known as the “Mother of Peace”—who has been detained in South Korea since September 22nd, 2025. AMMWEC expresses deep concern that her continued detention represents a violation of religious freedom and the persecution of a globally recognized faith leader.Dr. HanF is the co-founder of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification and a prominent humanitarian internationally recognized for her work promoting interreligious cooperation, family values, and peace across borders. While she faces charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, many observers, legal experts, and religious freedom advocates believe the charges are politically motivated and infringe upon fundamental rights of conscience and belief.At an interfaith prayer and solidarity gathering held at the Washington Times building in Washington, D.C., Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC, and Zeba Zebunnesa, AMMWEC Executive Board Member and Peace Ambassador joined Dr. Michael Jenkins, President, Universal Peace Federation (UPF) North America, along with other faith leaders from Sikh, Christian and Jewish communities to pray for Dr. Han’s release and call attention to her case.“Religious freedom is a fundamental human right that cannot be compromised,” said AMMWEC President Anila Ali. “When a faith leader is imprisoned for her beliefs and prevented from carrying out her religious mission, it is not only a violation of her rights but an attack on the principles of peace, dignity, and democracy. We urge the South Korean government to uphold international human rights standards and release Dr. Hak Ja Han and many other Christian leaders immediately.”Dr. Michael Jenkins provided a compelling account of Dr. Han’s treatment, describing it as religious persecution that should alarm all people of conscience.AMMWEC urges the South Korean government to immediately release Dr. Han and uphold her right to religious expression, calls on the United States government and international religious freedom advocates to use their influence to defend fundamental rights, and encourages faith leaders around the world to unite in raising awareness about the growing threats to religious liberty everywhere.About AMMWECThe American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a nonprofit headquartered in Washington, D.C. dedicated to advancing religious freedom, empowering women, and promoting peace through interfaith collaboration. AMMWEC stands firmly against extremism, hate, and all forms of religious persecution.Media Contact:American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC)Email: info@ammwec.org)Website: www.ammwec.org

