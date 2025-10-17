AMMWEC Expresses Concern Over Sermon Containing Antisemitic Remarks in Columbus, Ohio

Muslim women’s organization urges faith leaders to uphold peace, accountability, and interfaith respect in places of worship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) has expressed concern regarding a recent sermon reportedly delivered by visiting Imam Abdelmoneim Dobal at a mosque in Columbus, Ohio, in which antisemitic remarks were made calling for harm against Zionists and their supporters.AMMWEC stated that such rhetoric, when expressed in a house of worship, is inconsistent with Islamic teachings of peace and the shared American values of mutual respect and coexistence.Sheikh Musa Drammeh, Chairman of the Muslim Advisory Council, emphasized the need for oversight in religious institutions to prevent the spread of divisive ideologies. “Mosques and faith centers must remain places of guidance, not polarization,” he said.Soraya Deen, founder of Muslim Women Speakers, underscored the importance of separating political grievances from faith. “It is essential that sermons reflect the universal values of compassion and reconciliation,” she noted.AMMWEC President Anila Ali, a Muslim Pakistani American leader, reaffirmed the organization’s ongoing commitment to interfaith understanding and moderation.“We encourage all faith leaders to ensure that their houses of worship are spaces for peace and healing,” said Ali. “Our mission is to build bridges, not barriers, and to work toward a future rooted in compassion and moral clarity.”AMMWEC encourages mosque boards and interfaith partners to:-Reaffirm their rejection of hate speech in any form;-Review sermon guidelines to align with principles of peace and respect;-Promote collaboration with Jewish and other faith communities to strengthen mutual understanding.Founded in Washington, D.C., AMMWEC is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering Muslim and multifaith women, fighting hate, promoting interreligious understanding, and countering extremism through dialogue, advocacy, and education.Media Contact:American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC)Email: info@ammwec.orgWebsite: www.ammwec.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.