Argo CD in Octopus Now Available for Simpler Orchestration of GitOps Deployments

Argo CD in Octopus

Octopus automates GitOps deployments with Argo CD across environments, apps, and clusters with built-in compliance and a centralized dashboard.

With Argo CD in Octopus, we're building on Argo CD's strengths, removing the need to manage hundreds of manual scripts, and making end-to-end CD automation more accessible and maintainable.” — Colin Bowern, SVP of Product at Octopus Deploy

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octopus Deploy (Octopus), the industry standard for Continuous Delivery (CD), has announced Argo CD in Octopus , the next major feature release for Octopus Deploy’s support for Kubernetes deployments . The new feature lets customers orchestrate Argo CD deployments in Octopus while eliminating manual processes and custom scripts, making life easier for developers and platform teams. Octopus delivers Continuous Delivery and GitOps without compromise, making it easy to manage complex Argo CD deployments with automated environment promotion, a centralized dashboard, and enterprise compliance built-in.“Many organizations using Argo CD today face a common challenge. While Argo excels at synchronizing manifests to Kubernetes, it doesn’t provide an end-to-end CD solution,” said Colin Bowern, SVP of Product at Octopus Deploy. “Teams often rely on scripts or CI tools to fill the gaps, creating fragmented workflows and operational overhead. With Argo CD in Octopus, we're building on Argo CD's strengths, removing the need to manage hundreds of manual scripts, and making end-to-end CD automation more accessible and maintainable for all teams, without folks needing to be Kubernetes experts.”Learn more about Argo CD in Octopus: https://octopus.com/blog/argo-cd-in-octopus Successful software typically progresses through a series of environments, with complex logic including tests, approvals, rollbacks, and varying promotion flows. This isn't something Argo CD was designed to automate, nor was Git where some teams try to model this. Developers shouldn’t have to spend time debugging Git hooks or cross-referencing pull request checks with the changes beyond the manifest. Octopus solves environment promotion with advanced environment lifecycle modelling and guardrails that reduce the risk of changes reaching production prematurely.Developers no longer need to jump between browser tabs to track deployment status across environments, either. Octopus shows teams the version, stage, environment, and health of each deployment across all Argo and non-Argo apps on a single dashboard. This makes it quicker and easier to deploy and troubleshoot, with everything in one place.“With Octopus, customers don’t need to compromise between GitOps and Continuous Delivery. They get Git as the source of truth and continuous reconciliation, plus Octopus’s rich modeling of applications, environments, and multi-step deployments. Application teams get the experience they need without having to learn new tools or processes to get started,” adds Bowern.For developers, the Argo CD in Octopus feature lets them self-serve and eliminates manually editing manifests. Meanwhile, platform teams no longer need to use complex custom scripting to tie Argo CD to Continuous Delivery automation. Deployments start automatically in Octopus when a new container image gets pushed or a Kubernetes manifest is updated. Octopus can ask for approvals and send notifications so developers can focus on shipping code. If issues arise, everyone can see the Application status in Octopus.Another benefit of using Octopus comes for enterprises deploying more than just Kubernetes workloads. Serverless functions, SaaS integrations, virtual machines, and database changes are common, but Argo CD alone cannot unify these deployment targets. Octopus solves this through its broad library of step templates and deployment targets, covering Kubernetes, Argo CD, and much more. By choosing a CD platform that works across technologies, customers can choose what works best for them, and save time searching for a high-quality Kubernetes operator for everything.Octopus also brings enterprise-level security to Argo CD deployments, with ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type I and II, and GDPR compliance. Audit logs, fine-grained role-based access control (RBAC), and single sign-on (SSO) come as standard, helping organizations in regulated industries to enforce compliance and maintain clear audit trails. Customers also get access to world-class support for both Octopus and Argo CD, including enterprise support for Argo from Argo maintainers.Using Argo CD in Octopus is easy, without any need to reinstall or configure each application in Octopus. Customers simply connect their Argo CD to Octopus, and their declarative configuration does the rest. Octopus then adds CD orchestration and automation to existing GitOps workflows.The public can experience the power of Argo CD in Octopus by visiting Octopus Deploy's booth at KubeCon North America in Atlanta, taking place November 10–13, 2025.Argo CD in Octopus is available now for Octopus Cloud customers as an early access preview (EAP).

