Octopus Deploy launches Kubernetes Live Object Status

Kubernetes Live Object Status

Octopus now provides one user-friendly tool for developers and platform engineers to deploy, verify, and debug their applications running on Kubernetes.

With the addition of Kubernetes Live Object Status, these teams can use Octopus to easily manage deployments and troubleshooting, all in one place.” — Paul Stovell, Founder and CEO of Octopus Deploy

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octopus Deploy has announced Kubernetes Live Object Status, a new feature that provides real-time visibility into the health and configuration of your applications running on Kubernetes. Octopus Deploy sets the standard for Continuous Delivery (CD) to Kubernetes, making it easy to manage complex deployments with environment promotion, the ability to view deployments across applications at a glance, and enterprise compliance built-in.“We see a lot of teams grappling with the complexity that comes with managing Kubernetes,” said Paul Stovell, CEO of Octopus Deploy. “With the addition of Kubernetes Live Object Status, these teams can use Octopus to easily manage deployments and troubleshooting, all in one place.”Teams often struggle with how long it takes to run software on Kubernetes. Configuration management, deployment automation, and application troubleshooting are not always fully automated and they’re commonly distributed across different tools. This complexity slows deployments and increases the risk of outages."With Kubernetes Live Object Status, teams gain an always-on window into their applications, making it easier to detect issues, validate configuration health, and accelerate troubleshooting," said Colin Bowern, SVP Product at Octopus Deploy.With Kubernetes Live Object Status, Octopus becomes one platform for both platform engineers and developers running software on Kubernetes.For platform engineers, Octopus is a powerful tool for fully automating Continuous Delivery, managing configuration templates, and implementing compliance, security, and auditing best practices.For developers, the addition of Kubernetes Live Object Status makes Octopus a self-service platform. They can save time by deploying, monitoring, and troubleshooting applications in one place, with real-time visibility across all applications, environments, and clusters without switching between tools or going through a steep learning curve.The public can experience the power of Octopus for Kubernetes CD, including Kubernetes Live Object Status, by signing up for a free 30-day trial at octopus.com. Kubernetes Live Object Status is coming in April for Octopus Cloud customers as an early access program (EAP) and will be available to self-hosted customers later this year.Octopus will also host a live webinar on April 15, 2025, at 12pm PDT where participants will see the new feature in action and be able to ask any questions.

Kubernetes Troubleshooting Made Easy for Developers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.