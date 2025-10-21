Celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, yellow, pink and blue on the evening of Monday, October 20, in celebration of Diwali.
“On Diwali, the Festival of Lights, we celebrate the light that overcomes darkness and touches each and every one of us on this joyous day,” Governor Hochul said. “We all share in the light of our Indian and South Asian communities, whose extraordinary contributions to our state are part of the warmth we enjoy, and I wish all of those celebrating vibrance and prosperity to come.”
Landmarks to be illuminated include:
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- Moynihan Train Hall
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Niagara Falls
- One World Trade Center
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
- State Education Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.