Celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, yellow, pink and blue on the evening of Monday, October 20, in celebration of Diwali.

“On Diwali, the Festival of Lights, we celebrate the light that overcomes darkness and touches each and every one of us on this joyous day,” Governor Hochul said. “We all share in the light of our Indian and South Asian communities, whose extraordinary contributions to our state are part of the warmth we enjoy, and I wish all of those celebrating vibrance and prosperity to come.”

Landmarks to be illuminated include: