Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Reward Gift Grandma Dining for Three Years

"Love to See Grandma Party for Good...Gift Her Recruiting for Good's 3 Year Dining Treat! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to join the club! www.LovetoDineforGood.com Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn the 3 year dining treat www.LovetoDineforGood.com the Dining Club Made Just for You! "Love to See Grandma Party for Good...Gift Her Recruiting for Good's 3 Year Dining Treat! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to join the club! www.LovetoDineforGood.com Love to dine for good in LA? First attend a sponsored brunch at Telefèric Barcelona RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! Love to dine for good in LA? First attend a sponsored brunch at Telefèric Barcelona RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and rewards referrals with 3 $1000 dining gift cards; so grandmas can dine at fave restaurant for 3 years

"Love to See Grandma Party for Good...Gift Her Recruiting for Good's 3 Year Dining Treat!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest dining reward for grandmas; " Gift Mom Dining for 3 Years " to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good’s referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for talented adults and kids.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to surprise your grandma with the sweetest all-inclusive dining treat in LA? Three years of dining and invite only adult parties at the sweetest restaurants; Join the club!"Men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn three $1000 dining gift cards: for grandma's favorite restaurant.How to Earn Grandma Dining for Good?1. Attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood; to learn how ‘Recruiting for Good’ works to fund and reward dining.2. Earn invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.3. Successfully participate in referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds; "If you live in LA, and grandma lives in another state; we can still gift her dining just as long as the restaurant she loves has gift cards to purchase online!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!“Love to Gift Grandma three years of dining” at favorite restaurant is a unique dining reward created, funded, and rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Men and Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn three $1000 dining gift cards for grandma's favorite Restaurant. To learn more visit www.GiftMomDining.com The Sweetest 3 -Year-Treat! Rewarding Grandmas in LA and Anywhere in USA!Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining reward funded by Recruiting for Good to serve both men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. To participate and earn a three- year-dining treat, first need to attend a brunch on the westside to learn more visit www.LovetodineforGood.com Made Just for You!On October 25th, 2025, Recruiting for Good will sponsor Sweet Women Brunch at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood at 1130am for six sweet attendees. Love to learn how Recruiting for Good helps fund and reward dining for good? RSVP to reserve your spot today visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You!Are you Vegan? Recruiting for Good will sponsor Sweet Women Brunch at a Plant Based Restaurant on The Westside for six sweet attendees. Love to learn how Recruiting for Good helps fund and reward dining for good? RSVP to reserve your spot today visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! coming soon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.