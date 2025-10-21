NEW BOOK DEBUNKS MIDLIFE MYTHS AND EMPOWERS PATIENTS DURING WORLD MENOPAUSE MONTH
Arizona naturopathic doctor delivers a clear, evidence-informed guide to hormone health for women and men, just in time for World Menopause Month
Dr. Theresa Ramsey, NMD, a nationally recognized hormone expert and founder of Revitalize Functional Medicine, today announced the release of Hormones 101: Treatments Your Doctor Wasn’t Trained to Provide. Timed to coincide with World Menopause Month, Hormones 101 demystifies perimenopause, menopause, and andropause, giving women and men practical, science-based tools to understand their bodies and confidently seek care.
“Most patients are told their labs are ‘normal’, while they’re feeling anything but,” said Dr. Ramsey. “Hormones 101 shows you what to track, when to test, and how to advocate for treatment that works.”
Based on over 20 years of clinical experience and thousands of patient success stories, Dr. Ramsey delivers a plain-English guide that explains which symptoms point to hormone imbalances, what labs are worth doing, and how to have productive conversations with your doctor. Whether it’s hot flashes or low libido, stubborn weight gain or poor sleep, this book offers answers without medical jargon.
Topics covered in the book include:
Menopause and Perimenopause: Early signs, common misdiagnoses, and proven strategies for managing sleep, mood, hot flashes, and more.
Hormone Therapy: What to know about bioidentical vs. synthetic hormones, safety basics, and how to approach conversations with your doctor.
Andropause and Men’s Midlife Health: Understanding testosterone, thyroid, stress, and sleep as men age.
Hormones and the Brain: How estrogen, progesterone, thyroid, and cortisol influence focus, mood, and emotional resilience.
A Practical Action Plan: Key labs to consider, lifestyle adjustments that make an impact, and when therapy may be appropriate.
“This book will debunk a lot of myths for both women and men,” Dr. Ramsey adds. “My goal is to help people discover they can feel steady, energized, and mentally clear so they can show up fully for the life they want.”
Publication and Launch Details
Title: Hormones 101: Treatments Your Doctor Wasn’t Trained to Provide
Author: Theresa Ramsey, NMD
Publication Date: October 21, 2025
Publisher: Balboa Press, A DIVISION OF HAY HOUSE, 1663 Liberty Drive Bloomington, IN 47403
Availability: Amazon and major booksellers nationwide
Amazon Link: https://a.co/d/8K0hsDd
Book Signing and Launch Event:
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2025
Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Location: Revitalize Functional Medicine, Paradise Valley, Arizona
Details: In-person purchases include a signed copy and photo opportunity
Story and Segment Ideas
Menopause myths and facts: What current research supports
Common midlife symptoms and when to suspect hormones
Understanding andropause: What men over 40 should know
How hormone balance impacts brain fog, mood, and sleep
About the Author
Theresa Ramsey, NMD, is a board-certified naturopathic medical doctor and founder of Revitalize Functional Medicine in Paradise Valley, Arizona. She is a clinician, educator, and national speaker specializing in hormone optimization, preventive care, and evidence-informed longevity strategies. Through her holistic approach, Dr. Ramsey has helped thousands of patients restore hormone balance and improve quality of life.
Website: https://revitalizeparadisevalley.com
Tasha Jackson
Revitalize Functional Medicine
+1 480-970-0077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.