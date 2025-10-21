NEW BOOK DEBUNKS MIDLIFE MYTHS AND EMPOWERS PATIENTS DURING WORLD MENOPAUSE MONTH

Dr. Theresa Ramsey in her Revitalize Functional Medicine office in Paradise Valley Hormones 101

Arizona naturopathic doctor delivers a clear, evidence-informed guide to hormone health for women and men, just in time for World Menopause Month

Most patients are told their labs are ‘normal’, while they’re feeling anything but. Hormones 101 shows you what to track, when to test, and how to advocate for treatment that works.” — Dr. Theresa Ramsey

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fatigue. Brain fog. Mood swings. Weight gain. For millions navigating midlife, these symptoms are dismissed as “normal” or worse, all in their head. But a new book is cutting through the confusion and helping people reclaim control of their health.Dr. Theresa Ramsey, NMD, a nationally recognized hormone expert and founder of Revitalize Functional Medicine, today announced the release of Hormones 101: Treatments Your Doctor Wasn’t Trained to Provide. Timed to coincide with World Menopause Month, Hormones 101 demystifies perimenopause, menopause, and andropause, giving women and men practical, science-based tools to understand their bodies and confidently seek care.“Most patients are told their labs are ‘normal’, while they’re feeling anything but,” said Dr. Ramsey. “Hormones 101 shows you what to track, when to test, and how to advocate for treatment that works.”Based on over 20 years of clinical experience and thousands of patient success stories, Dr. Ramsey delivers a plain-English guide that explains which symptoms point to hormone imbalances, what labs are worth doing, and how to have productive conversations with your doctor. Whether it’s hot flashes or low libido, stubborn weight gain or poor sleep, this book offers answers without medical jargon.Topics covered in the book include:Menopause and Perimenopause: Early signs, common misdiagnoses, and proven strategies for managing sleep, mood, hot flashes, and more.Hormone Therapy: What to know about bioidentical vs. synthetic hormones, safety basics, and how to approach conversations with your doctor.Andropause and Men’s Midlife Health: Understanding testosterone, thyroid, stress, and sleep as men age.Hormones and the Brain: How estrogen, progesterone, thyroid, and cortisol influence focus, mood, and emotional resilience.A Practical Action Plan: Key labs to consider, lifestyle adjustments that make an impact, and when therapy may be appropriate.“This book will debunk a lot of myths for both women and men,” Dr. Ramsey adds. “My goal is to help people discover they can feel steady, energized, and mentally clear so they can show up fully for the life they want.”Publication and Launch DetailsTitle: Hormones 101: Treatments Your Doctor Wasn’t Trained to ProvideAuthor: Theresa Ramsey, NMDPublication Date: October 21, 2025Publisher: Balboa Press, A DIVISION OF HAY HOUSE, 1663 Liberty Drive Bloomington, IN 47403Availability: Amazon and major booksellers nationwideAmazon Link: https://a.co/d/8K0hsDd Book Signing and Launch Event:Date: Thursday, October 24, 2025Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Location: Revitalize Functional Medicine, Paradise Valley, ArizonaDetails: In-person purchases include a signed copy and photo opportunityStory and Segment IdeasMenopause myths and facts: What current research supportsCommon midlife symptoms and when to suspect hormonesUnderstanding andropause: What men over 40 should knowHow hormone balance impacts brain fog, mood, and sleepAbout the AuthorTheresa Ramsey, NMD, is a board-certified naturopathic medical doctor and founder of Revitalize Functional Medicine in Paradise Valley, Arizona. She is a clinician, educator, and national speaker specializing in hormone optimization, preventive care, and evidence-informed longevity strategies. Through her holistic approach, Dr. Ramsey has helped thousands of patients restore hormone balance and improve quality of life.Website: https://revitalizeparadisevalley.com

