Dr. Theresa Ramsey Offers Clear Guidance on What Impact the FDA’s Update Will Have for Women’s Hormone Health

Dr. Theresa Ramsey with her new book Dr. Theresa Ramsey in her Revitalize Functional Medicine office in Paradise Valley

With the FDA officially removing outdated warnings about hormone replacement therapy, Dr. Theresa Ramsey explains how this benefits women.

Personalized hormone therapy is not one-size-fits-all. “It is safe, effective, and grounded in sound science when done correctly.” — Dr. Theresa Ramsey

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s hormone health is entering a long-overdue new era. With the FDA officially removing outdated and misleading warnings about hormone replacement therapy (HRT), women now have access to clearer and more accurate information about their hormonal well-being.Dr. Theresa Ramsey, NMD, founder of Revitalize Functional Medicine and a nationally recognized authority in hormone optimization, says the update reflects what functional-medicine experts have known for decades: when prescribed and monitored correctly, hormone therapy is safe, effective, and essential for long-term health.Why the FDA Update MattersFor more than twenty years, women were guided by warnings rooted in old research that has since been disproven or reinterpreted with better evidence. The result: millions of women suffered through preventable symptoms and declined treatment options that could have dramatically improved their quality of life.The FDA’s revised guidance aligns with modern science and supports today’s more personalized and bioidentical approaches to hormone therapy.What Women Need to Know About Their HormonesHormones influence nearly every aspect of a woman’s health—including mood, energy, cognition, metabolism, cardiovascular health, bone density, and aging. When hormone levels decline during perimenopause and menopause, women may experience:-Hot flashes and night sweats-Weight gain and inflammation-Sleep disruptions-Brain fog-Mood changes-Low libido-Accelerated agingAddressing hormonal imbalance isn’t just about symptom relief—it’s about protecting long-term vitality and disease prevention.Dr. Ramsey’s recently published book, Hormones 101, offers women the clarity that has been missing for decades. The book breaks down the science in a straightforward, approachable way and debunks the myths that led to widespread confusion and fear surrounding hormone therapy.“Hormones 101 was written to give women the truth,” Dr. Ramsey says. “There has been so much misunderstanding for so long. Women deserve clear science, not fear.”The book explains:-How hormones actually function-Why hormone decline affects every part of a woman’s life-The difference between synthetic and bioidentical hormones-Why modern BHRT is safer and more precise-How individualized treatment can restore balance and quality of lifeWhy Personalized, Bioidentical Hormone Therapy MattersUnlike the synthetic hormones used in older studies, today’s bioidentical hormones match the molecular structure of the body’s own hormones and can be dosed with extreme precision. Dr. Ramsey has specialized in this individualized approach for more than 25 years.“Personalized hormone therapy is not one-size-fits-all,” she explains. “It is safe, effective, and grounded in sound science when done correctly.”Revitalize Functional Medicine: Leading Women Into a New Era of HealthDr. Ramsey and her team offer a comprehensive approach that includes:-Personalized Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)-Advanced diagnostic and lab testing-Functional and integrative medicine-Preventive aging strategies-Ongoing education and patient supportTheir mission is to empower women with accurate information and safe, individualized care that supports lifelong health.About Revitalize Functional MedicineRevitalize Functional Medicine provides advanced integrative care focused on restoring hormonal balance, vitality, and whole-body wellness. Founded by Dr. Theresa Ramsey, NMD, the practice blends functional medicine, hormone optimization, and preventive health strategies to help women feel their best at every stage of life.

