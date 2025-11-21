Holiday PSA: Make Room for New Tech: Recycle Unused Electronics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season is the perfect time for upgrades and cleanouts! As new devices arrive in your home, don’t let unused electronics take up space or end up in the trash. 🎧📺💻

New York residents can recycle electronic devices for FREE through a statewide program from the Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management Company (MRM).

Whether you’re replacing a TV, refreshing your home office, or organizing before the New Year, MRM makes it simple and cost-free to recycle responsibly.

🎁 Electronics You Can Recycle:

• TVs and monitors

• Laptops and desktop computers

• Printers and accessories

• Tablets, e-readers, and other personal devices

• More items listed at the NY DEC website

These electronics contain materials that can be recovered and reused helping reduce waste and conserve natural resources. 🌱♻️

🎄 How It Works:

1. Visit www.mrmrecycling.com

2. Click “Find a Location”

3. Enter your ZIP code

4. Choose a drop-off site or mail-back option

5. Recycle eligible devices for free!

🗽 Approved by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, MRM partners with certified recyclers to ensure safe handling, environmental protection, and data security.

This season, as you bring in the new, make space by sending out the unused—responsibly. Start the New Year clutter-free and Earth-friendly! 🎉📦

Learn more at www.mrmrecycling.com or email info@mrmrecycling.com

Our Mission:

MRM was founded in 2007 by electronics manufacturers for electronics manufacturers. MRM’s mission is to bring manufacturers together to help provide convenient, environmentally responsible recycling opportunities to consumers nationwide

