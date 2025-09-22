MRM Offers Free, Statewide Electronics Recycling for New York Residents

Manufacturer-run program supports e-waste recycling law with drop-off and mail-back options

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York residents looking to safely and responsibly dispose of unwanted electronics have a simple, no-cost solution. The Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management Company, LLC (MRM) operates a statewide electronics recycling program that provides free recycling for New York residents. New Yorkers can bring old electronic equipment to approved collection sites.

The program, approved by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), supports compliance with New York’s electronic waste recycling law by helping consumers recycle covered electronic equipment quickly, easily, and responsibly.

Recyclable Devices Include:

• Televisions and monitors

• Laptops and desktop computers

• Printers and accessories

• Tablets, e-readers, and other personal electronics

• Additional devices can be found by visiting the NY DEC website

These devices often contain materials that can be recovered and reused—reducing waste and conserving natural resources. MRM works with certified recyclers to ensure electronics are managed according to strict environmental and data security standards.

How to Recycle with MRM:

1. Visit www.mrmrecycling.com

2. Click “Find a Location” and enter your ZIP code

3. Choose a nearby collection

4. Drop off or ship your eligible devices—at no cost

“As a former resident of New York, I understand how important it is to protect this state’s environment,” said Tricia Conroy, Executive Director for MRM. “We’re proud to offer convenient recycling options that make it easier for residents to comply with the law and keep New York clean for generations to come.”

MRM administers this program on behalf of participating electronics manufacturers as part of their obligations under New York’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations.

For more information, visit www.mrmrecycling.com or email info@mrmrecycling.com.

Our Mission:

MRM was founded in 2007 by electronics manufacturers for electronics manufacturers. MRM’s mission is to bring manufacturers together to help provide convenient, environmentally responsible recycling opportunities to consumers nationwide

