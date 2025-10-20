Crocodiles, Coral and Kangaroos: Free Nature Photography Exhibition Opens at the Australian Museum

The 2025 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer Exhibition shines a light on remarkable moments in the natural world.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty years of evocative environmental transformation across Australia and the Pacific comes into sharp focus at the 2025 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (AGNPY), opening Saturday 25 October at the Australian Museum.For the first time, the past winners from the last two decades will be shown alongside this year's finalists, creating a powerful visual timeline documenting two decades of ecological change, from thriving coral reefs to threatened species, and the dramatic intersection between wildlife and human impact.Australian Museum Director and CEO, Kim McKay AO, said the AGNPY photographic exhibition provides visitors with a front row seat to the power and fragility of the natural world."The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year has become one of Sydney's most anticipated visual exhibitions, and this year, with the addition of the 20th anniversary images, visitors will see dramatic landscapes and wildlife but also changes in the technology used to capture the breathtaking images. Each photograph shares a moment of wild beauty and invites us to reflect on our place within it," Kim McKay said."As Australia's first museum, we're dedicated to inspiring curiosity and action through science, culture and the natural world. This exhibition underscores the importance of observing nature in action. Through the lens of our region's most talented photographers, we're reminded why conservation matters now more than ever."A visitor favourite, this free exhibition shines a light on the environmental challenges delicate ecosystems face. Among the 120 images on exhibition, winners capture ghost bats at dawn (one of Australia's most elusive threatened species), garden skinks adapting to urban sprawl, and the intricate beauty of coral ecosystems under pressure.NSW photographers dominate this year's awards, with Charles Davis (Cooma, NSW) winning two categories and Sydney-based photographers Peter McGee, Talia Greis, Rachelle Mackintosh and Sara Corlis each taking home top honours, showcasing the state's rich biodiversity and the keen eye of local conservation storytellers.Produced by the South Australian Museum, in partnership with the Australian Museum, the exhibition features 120 images, including 99 finalists and all 21 past winners, selected from 1,864 entries across 18 countries. The exhibition is also on display at the South Australian Museum in Adelaide until 1 February 2026.2025 Winner: Finding Beauty in Fragile Ecosystems, WARoss Gudgeon's winning image, Fractal Forest, reveals the intricate patterns of cauliflower soft coral beneath Indonesia's Lembeh Strait, a marine ecosystem increasingly vulnerable to warming waters and environmental change."Beauty can appear in the most unexpected places; from the outside they don't look particularly photogenic, but by threading my lens through the branches and experimenting with backlighting, I found an entirely new perspective," Ross Gudgeon said.Exhibition Highlights: Nature Under PressureSelected from 1,864 entries across 18 countries, this year's winning images tell stories of resilience and adaptation:Threatened Species: Red Dawn by Etienne Littlefair (NT)—Ghost bat in flight at sunrise, one of Australia's most elusive and vulnerable predators facing habitat loss.Our Impact: Skink in a Tight Spot by Sara Corlis (NSW)—Garden skink wedged between bricks, a powerful symbol of wildlife adapting to Sydney's urban expansion.Animals in Nature: PJ & Crabs by Charles Davis (NSW)—Port Jackson shark gliding over moulting spider crabs in a rarely documented marine phenomenon.Aerial: Jabiru Leaf by Charles Davis (NSW)—Black-necked stork soaring over tidal flats patterned like leaf veins, revealing wetland ecosystems.Macro: Liftoff by Talia Greis (NSW)—Paper nautilus riding a jellyfish during vertical migration in Sydney waters.Landscape: The Beast by Darren Wassell (QLD)—Lightning bolt splitting the horizon as extreme weather intensifies.Monochrome: Party Streamer by Rachelle Mackintosh (NSW)—Orca bursting through ocean surface off the NSW coast.Astrophotography: Oberon Kenobi by Marley Butler (WA)—Milky Way rising over Tasmanian alpine lake in a dark sky sanctuary.Portfolio: Sydney Cephalopod Portraits by Peter McGee (NSW)—Underwater portraits revealing the intelligence and diversity of Sydney Harbour's marine life.Junior: Perched by Isabella Rogers (SA)—Two galahs at dawn through the eyes of a young photographer.Awards for Nature: Exclusive Exhibition Preview & Conservation FundingAustralian Geographic Awards for NatureThursday 23 October, 6–9pm | $75 ($60 members)Be among the first to experience the 2025 exhibition before it opens to the public. The Australian Museum is hosting a special evening to celebrate the year's leading nature photographers and conservationists, featuring:Exclusive first look at all 120 exhibition photographs, including this year's winners and 20 years of past championsConservation project unveiling: Five new initiatives selected for funding by the Australian Geographic Society to protect the region's fragile ecosystemsMeet the photographers: Opportunity to connect with award-winning artists behind the stunning imagesDrinks and canapés while exploring the exhibition in an intimate evening settingAwards presentation honouring 2025 category winners and conservation leadersLimited tickets available. Book now for this once-a-year celebration of nature photography and environmental protection.Wildlife Photography WorkshopsLearn from Award-Winning Photographers22–23 November, 13 December | Ages 16+Beginner: $185 ($148 members) | Intermediate: $200 ($160 members)Led by award-winning photographer Angela Robertson-Buchanan, these interactive workshops include guided exhibition tours and hands-on practice with the Museum's taxidermy collection and live native animals. Participants learn ethical wildlife photography techniques and conservation storytelling.Exhibition Details2025 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the YearAustralian Museum, 1 William Street, Sydney25 October 2025 – 15 February 2026FREE entryMEDIA ENQUIRIES: ORIGINAL SPINTimothee Luong | timothee@originalspin.com.au | +61 435 715 017Amber Forrest-Bisley | amber@originalspin.com.au | +61 405 363 817EDITORS NOTES MEDIA PACK | Interviews availableSocialsFacebook: @australianmuseumInstagram: @australianmuseumTwitter: @austmusAbout the Australian MuseumThe Australian Museum (AM) was founded in 1827 and is the nation’s first museum. It is internationally recognised as a natural science and culture institution focused on Australia and the Pacific. The AM’s mission is to ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. The AM commits to transforming the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; being a strong advocate for First Nations cultures; and continuing to develop world-leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs. With more than 22 million objects and specimens and the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI), the AM is not only a dynamic source of reliable scientific information on some of the most pressing environmental and social challenges facing our region, but also an important site of cultural exchange and learning.About the South Australian MuseumThe South Australian Museum has been committed to making Australia’s natural and cultural heritage accessible, engaging and fun for over 165 years. It is a place where families can learn and grow together. Today the Museum is one of the most visited museums in Australia and holds collections of national and international significance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.