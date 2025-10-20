DNREC Breaks Ground on Trap Pond Splash Park

Members of the Delaware General Assembly, Sussex County Council, Delmarva Veteran Builders, GWWO and DNREC Secretary Gregory Patterson and the Division of Parks and Recreation celebrate the start of the Cypress Splash Zone at Trap Pond State Park. Photo by Delaware State Parks

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control broke ground for a new splash zone at Trap Pond State Park with elements to delight children and families of all ages. The new water feature is expected to open by mid-summer 2026.

“We are excited to provide a place for children and families in western Sussex County and beyond to gather and cool off during the hot summer days while enjoying the many amenities available at the park,” said Matthew Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation.

The new Cypress Splash Zone at Trap Pond State Park will debut in mid-summer 2026.

Located near the Bald Cypress Nature Center, the 5,000-square foot Cypress Splash Zone will include four separate splash zones, each designed for specific age groups, and one intended for inclusive play for all children and their families. The site will also include an entry station, restrooms, a first aid station and maintenance area.

“Today is a really great day for the citizens of Laurel and the state!” said Delaware Rep. Timothy Dukes. “I have been working for the last three years to make sure this labor of love of mine comes to fruition. And, today, it’s finally happening. I am proud to have secured state funding for the construction of the Splash Zone at Trap Pond. This feature will not only enhance the park’s already top-notch amenities but is expected to draw significantly more visitors to our beautiful area during the summer months.”

The splash zone will be easily accessible from the nature center parking lot. The design and engineering for the splash zone were funded through an Economic Development Administration grant, which was awarded in 2022; state of Delaware bond bill appropriations; and a $1.5 million contribution by Sussex County in 2024 for construction.

“Sussex County is proud to be part of this years-long effort to offer another recreational opportunity for our residents, especially for those living in western Sussex County,” said County Council President Douglas B. Hudson. “For many, this will provide an amenity that’s a little closer to home, and maybe it will spur some further tourism and economic development into our inland locations, beyond the beach areas. I know this is something the community has wanted for a long time, and it will be a great addition to what is already a treasured and popular setting for Sussex County and the entire state of Delaware.”

Trap Pond State Park, a popular camping destination for RV campsites and cabins in the Delaware State Parks system, offers many unique elements, including the northernmost natural stand of bald cypress trees; canoe, kayak and paddleboat rentals; water and hiking trails; biking; fishing; a nature center; and the Barnes Woods Nature Preserve. Among the programs offered are pontoon tours of the bald cypress swamp, animal talks, wagon rides, campground crafts and Friday night bingo, to name just a few.

For more information about Trap Pond State Park and the new splash zone, visit the destateparks.com/park/trap-pond/website.

