Registration Deadline Jan. 21 for the 2026 Delaware Wetlands Conference

Attendees can enjoy poster presentations, speakers and field trips both days of the conference /Delaware DNREC photo

More Than 75 Presentations and Posters on Display; Professional Credits Available

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is proud to present DNREC’s largest biennial Delaware Wetlands Conference to date, on Jan. 27 and 28, 2026 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, Del.

Featuring more than 65 sponsors and exhibitors, and 75 presentations between speakers and posters, the 2026 conference put on by the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship will provide a breadth of learning and networking opportunities. This is DNREC’s largest professional conference and is funded solely by sponsorships and nonprofit exhibitor support, as well as ticket sales.

Registration at the regular pricing is still available for a limited time. Conference attendees have until Dec. 28 for regular pricing on both one- and two-day general admission tickets. Late registration continues through Jan. 21, 2026, while space is available, at the highest price point. Those planning to attend are advised to sign up soon for the lower ticket price.

Attendees will not only gain valuable industry knowledge but will have the opportunity to obtain continuing education credits. This event has been preapproved for the following continuing education credits: 0.5 renewal credits under the Society of Wetland Scientists Professional Certification Program, 9.5 credits under the National Association of Floodplain Managers Certified Floodplain Manager Program and 8.0 credits under the for Society for Ecological Restoration’s Certified Ecological Restoration Practitioner Program.

Program highlights this year include:

DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson’s opening remarks on day one

Marla Stelk from the National Association of Wetland Managers (NAWM) discussing “Zen and the Art of Wetland Management” on day two

Lunch and Learn collaborative group meetings

Urban Wetland Exploration field trips (pre-registration for these are required), and

A silent auction to benefit the Dr. Robert Brooks Scholarship. Established in 2024, this scholarship is awarded to an outstanding college or high school student showing exemplary interest in wetlands and other aquatic resources and is presented biennially to support students who attend the Delaware Wetlands Conference.

A detailed agenda and more information about conference registration and sponsorship can be found on the de.gov/dewetlandsconference webpage.

