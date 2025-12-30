Delaware State Parks Kick Off 75th Anniversary Year with First Day Hikes

To kick off its 75th Anniversary celebration, Delaware State Parks is offering a healthy start with First Day Hikes across the state. First Day Hikes are a nationwide initiative through America’s State Parks that began back in 2012.

“Delaware State Parks has been stewards of our great outdoor spaces for 75 years, while providing opportunities to enjoy the natural, cultural, historic and recreational resources of the state,” said Matthew Ritter, Director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “We have 174 miles of trails in 17 state parks, ranging from leisurely strolls on paved pathways to more backcountry trails with changing elevations that reach across state lines.”

In 2026, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Delaware State Parks by elevating the traditions that have shaped its system and introducing new ones that reflect its future. Throughout the year, the Division will highlight the people, parks and partners that have helped make Delaware a two-time national award winner for excellence in park and recreation management. Traditional events like Earth Day will be enhanced, while new experiences and commemorative moments will be added to allow everyone to better connect to their favorite park or location.

Delaware State Parks will host 21 free hikes across the state at different time of the day on Jan. 1, at Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, Bellevue, Brandywine Creek, Brandywine Zoo, Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, First State Heritage Park, Fort Dupont, Fort Miles Museum and Historical Area, Fox Point, Holts Landing, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, Port Penn, and White Clay Creek state parks. For a full list of opportunities, especially hikes with special historical features, visit the deststateparks.com/first-day-hikes webpage. All 50 states in the United States are participating in the program for the nation’s 250th Anniversary.

As Delaware State Parks kicks off its 75th anniversary, First Day Hikes offer the perfect way to start the new year outdoors. With 61 hiking trails across the state — from easy paved paths to changing topography through forests, wetlands and coastal landscapes — there’s something for every visitor. Parks even offer Trackchairs at five locations to expand trail access for people with mobility challenges.

Trails welcome pets on leashes, and many parks also provide opportunities for biking and horseback riding, with designated routes across beaches, forests and meadows. No matter how people like to explore, Delaware’s trails offer an invitation to step into 75 years of adventure — beginning Jan. 1 with a First Day Hike. To find out more about trails throughout Delaware, visit the destateparks.com/trail-finder webpage.

